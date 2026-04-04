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Navyo Ericsen's avatar
Navyo Ericsen
17h

O.M.G. Hahahaaaaa... brother, you've nailed it.

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rtko's avatar
rtko
1d

And how much could you make if you eliminated the need for catalytic converters and the like both in cost of production/maintenance and fuel economy.

Since the folks controlling the purse strings of the climate change budget (BlackRock, StateStreet and Vanguard) are concerned with long term viability, can you add to the plan a move to renewable fuels like biodiesel?

Could all future engines be two cycle, greatly improving efficiency without a pollution increase

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