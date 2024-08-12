Share this postI’m Calling on a Complete Ban on Leaders With Lispstimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherI’m Calling on a Complete Ban on Leaders With LispsTimothy WineyAug 12, 20241Share this postI’m Calling on a Complete Ban on Leaders With Lispstimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share1Share this postI’m Calling on a Complete Ban on Leaders With Lispstimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
Another privileged twit who believes their own BS. Pax