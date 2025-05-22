Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterIf You Really Loved Me...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreIf You Really Loved Me...Timothy WineyMay 22, 20252Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterIf You Really Loved Me...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21Share2Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterIf You Really Loved Me...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21Share
Who me? :) or somebody else who reads your Substack? If you mean me.. I can't tell you anything else and it doesn't have to do w/ math. Genetics is not math. I can send you a link which can explain more but I cannot tell you about whom I am talking about: We had a huge "online" debate about Fauci.. and I was right.. sadly, I didn't want to be right but I was not brainwashed by or dazzled by NIH. My friend is a National Academy Fellow and I can't mention his name. We are still god friends despite our disagreements both politically and scientifically. About the ICR. HOLD ON AS USUAL.. VERIZON and I am not making this up.. literally "censors" my content interests. The new system.. which I can barely use.. just went down again; lost the internet.. JUST NOW. .so I have to go back to UTUBE which takes a couple passwords.. etc. BRB. and HOPEFULLY the INTERNET WON't be interrupted again. IT IS VERIZON. there is no doubt.