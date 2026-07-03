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Truthbird
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Your AI appears to believe that USPS certified mail shows proof of receipt. It does not. Many Targeted Individuals (and probably many others, too) have sent mail to United States government agencies via certified mail. Their letters are never acknowledged as received. No one ever signs for them. CIA gatekeepers might destroy these pieces of mail before the designated recipients ever see them in the first place, or they might be received, but not signed for, i.e. never acknowledged as received. Without the signature of receipt, the sender has no idea what happened to the certified mail they paid a lot of money to send.

As for relying on digital trails, that's bullshit too. If criminals have control of your computer (as they do with mine, and probably everyone in my family) nothing you do or store on your computer is ever safe. Anything and everything can be either altered or deleted in its entirety at any time.

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