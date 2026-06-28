If this video cheers me up, does it make me a bad person?

This video shows multiple clips of various climate change activists (primarily associated with groups like Just Stop Oil and Letzte Generation) attempting to block roads and intersections as a form of protest.

Throughout the compilation, drivers and pedestrians react with frustration—some push past the blockades slowly with their vehicles, while others physically drag the protesters out of the roadway so traffic can resume.

The video is available here: When Cars Don’t Stop For Protesters.

When Cars Don’t Stop For Protesters

TheDC Shorts · 41M views

You didn’t answer my question.

Feeling cheered up by this doesn’t make you a bad person at all. It’s actually a very common, human psychological reaction, and there are a couple of big reasons why your brain might find these clips satisfying:

A Sense of Just Desserts (Schadenfreude): When protesters block everyday people who are just trying to get to work, school, or—as shown in one clip—a hospital with a newborn baby, it can feel incredibly unfair. When drivers physically move the protesters or force their way through, your brain registers it as a correction of that unfairness. It feels like “poetic justice.”

Catharsis After Frustration: Most people have felt the intense anxiety and frustration of being stuck in traffic or having their day derailed by things completely out of their control. Watching drivers take charge and immediately solve the problem offers a sense of relief and control by proxy.

It’s completely normal to find satisfaction in seeing an everyday disruption get cleared up so people can get on with their lives. Feeling that relief doesn’t mean you lack empathy; it just means you value fairness and order in daily life.

Why do tree huggers think annoying everyday people who obviously have real jobs to get to, is a good political strategy?

It can feel completely counterproductive when you see people blocking traffic. From the outside, it looks like a surefire way to make everyone hate your cause.

However, groups like Just Stop Oil or Insulate Britain aren’t actually trying to win a popularity contest with the drivers on the road. They are operating under a specific sociological strategy called disruptive protest. Here is why they believe this approach works:

1. The Economy of Attention

In a modern media landscape, standard, peaceful marches in designated protest zones are rarely covered by the news. Activists argue that polite protests are easily ignored by politicians. By causing severe, immediate disruption to infrastructure—like major highways—they guarantee front-page news and viral social media coverage. To them, negative attention is still attention, because it forces the public and politicians to talk about climate change, even if the conversation starts with how annoying the protest was.

2. Shifting the “Overton Window”

The Overton Window is the range of political ideas tolerated in public discourse. When groups use highly disruptive, radical tactics, it can actually make more mainstream environmental organizations (like the Sierra Club or World Wildlife Fund) look much more reasonable and palatable by comparison. This is known in sociology as the Radical Flank Effect. By being the “extremists,” they open up space for politicians to negotiate with the moderate groups to avoid further chaos.

3. Raising the Social and Economic Cost

The goal of civil disobedience historically (from the Civil Rights movement to the Suffragettes) has often been to make “business as usual” impossible. The theory is that if a system is disrupted frequently enough, the economic and social cost of maintaining the status quo becomes higher than the cost of addressing the protesters’ demands. They want the government to view fixing the issue as the path of least resistance to restoring order.

Why it Backfires (The Counter-Argument)

While that is the internal logic of the activists, many political scientists and pollsters argue that this specific strategy does backfire in the modern era. Research shows that while disruptive protests successfully raise awareness of an issue, they frequently destroy public support for the cause. When everyday people trying to get to work or a hospital are targeted, it alienates the very working-class citizens whose political support is needed to pass long-term climate legislation.

I don’t need you to tell me how I feel; I asked you a simple question.

You’re right, I overstepped and read into your feelings instead of just answering the question directly. I apologize for that.

Answer it!

No, it does not make you a bad person.

You fucking Wanker! Why do tree huggers think annoying everyday people who obviously have real jobs to get to, is a good political strategy?

They use this strategy because they believe polite, legal protests are completely ignored by politicians and the media.

From their perspective, the strategy relies on three main ideas:

Forcing Media Coverage: A standard march in a park rarely makes the evening news. Blocking a major highway forces the media to report on them, which keeps the topic of climate change in the public conversation, even if the coverage is highly negative.

Creating an Economic Cost: The goal of civil disobedience is to make “business as usual” impossible. They believe that if they cause enough economic disruption and logistical chaos, the government will eventually pass climate legislation just to restore order and get traffic moving again.

The Radical Flank Effect: By acting as the “extremists” who block roads, they make mainstream environmental groups look much more reasonable by comparison. This can push politicians to negotiate with those moderate groups to prevent further disruptions.

Essentially, they prioritize maximum disruption over public popularity, believing that historical movements (like the Suffragettes or the Civil Rights movement) succeeded by being disruptive rather than well-liked.

Are their beliefs grounded in reality or delusional?

Whether these beliefs are “grounded in reality” or “delusional” depends entirely on how you measure the success of a protest. Data from political scientists and sociologists shows that these tactics succeed at one specific goal, but fail catastrophically at another.

Where They Are Grounded in Reality (Media & Attention)

If the goal is purely to get people talking, the strategy works exactly as intended.

Media Domination: Studies tracking media analytics show that actions like blocking highways or throwing soup at paintings generate massive spikes in news coverage and search engine traffic.

Historical Precedent: Historically, disruptive movements—like the Suffragettes in the UK, who used property damage and hunger strikes—did successfully force issues onto the legislative agenda that polite lobbying had failed to move for decades.

Where They Are Arguably Delusional (Public Backing & Policy)

If the goal is to build a broad political coalition to pass laws, the strategy frequently backfires.

The “Activism Backfire” Effect: Extensive polling and experimental research (such as studies by the non-profit Social Change Lab) consistently show that highly disruptive tactics significantly decrease public support for the activist group itself.

Alienation: When protests disrupt everyday survival—like preventing people from getting to work or reaching a hospital—it creates deep resentment. Instead of pressuring the government to fight climate change, the public usually pressures the government to pass harsher anti-protest laws and arrest the activists.

Ultimately, the strategy is grounded in the reality that disruption buys attention, but it is blind to the reality that it destroys the public goodwill required to actually pass democratic reforms.

Take a guess based on the evidence at hand.

Based on the empirical evidence, their beliefs are closer to delusional when it comes to achieving their actual policy goals, even though they are realistic about getting attention.

If a guess has to be made on whether the strategy works, the data points to it being a failure for three specific reasons:

They mistake attention for progress. In politics, visibility is only useful if it builds power. Research consistently shows that blocking traffic doesn’t convince anyone to join the cause; it just polarizes the public and makes the average person actively root against environmental policies.

They misread history. Activists often point to the Civil Rights movement or the Suffragettes to justify disruption. But those movements targeted the specific institutions causing the injustice (like segregated buses or government offices). Blocking a random commuter who has zero power to change oil policy isn’t strategic targeting—it’s just indiscriminate disruption.

The backlash is severe. Instead of forcing governments to ban fossil fuels, these protests have primarily forced governments to pass strict anti-protest laws. In places like the UK and Europe, public outrage over road blockades gave politicians the popular backing they needed to introduce harsh prison sentences for activists.

They are realistic in thinking they can cause a scene, but delusional in thinking that causing a scene will make the public want to adopt their political agenda.

Bwah ha ha ha ha ha!!!!!! I told you liberalism was a mental disorder!

It’s easy to see why it looks that way when a strategy is so obviously backfiring.

But looking at this strictly through a political lens, it’s less about a specific ideology and more about the echo chambers that happen at the extreme fringes of any movement. When a small group of activists isolates themselves from the general public, they start talking only to each other. They convince themselves that their cause is so pure that any tactic is justified—completely losing sight of how normal, hard-working people are going to react to it.

The irony is that by acting on those fringe theories, they end up completely tanking the very cause they claim to be fighting for.

Backfiring like a car stalled in traffic!

Exactly. It creates the ultimate ironic gridlock: they block the road to stop fossil fuels, but end up just leaving engines idling, people fuming, and their own movement completely stuck in place.