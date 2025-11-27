On the afternoon of November 26, 2025, a massive fire broke out at Wang Fuk Court, a residential apartment complex in Tai Po. The fire started on external bamboo scaffolding that was being used during ongoing renovation work. The flames spread rapidly — engulfing seven of the eight tower blocks before moving inside and spreading to other buildings. ￼

The moment was declared a “level-5” alarm by the fire department, the highest severity level, as the blaze got out of control even within hours.

Authorities confirm at least 44 people have died in the fire. In addition, 279 people remain unaccounted for — feared missing — while dozens more are hospitalised, many in serious condition. ￼

Among the dead is at least one firefighter, showing how dangerous the rescue operation became. ￼

Over 900 residents have been displaced and moved to temporary shelters, as entire families lost their homes or were forced to flee.