Thoughts?

Denis Rancourt, PhD and colleagues Hickey and Linard have just released a 521-page opus on excess all-cause mortality throughout the world, 2020 through 2023. (The reader may be aware that what is termed ”excess mortality” is the difference between observed and expected numbers of deaths in a given country over a year.) The authors examine governments’ reported mortality statistics from 125 countries around the world, which were those with sufficient data to make comparisons.

Below, I break down these countries by continent, showing deaths increased sharply in ALL inhabited continents after the COVID vaccine rollouts.

Share

The researchers’ report may be found here: [1]

https://correlation-canada.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/2024-07-19-Correlation-ACM-World-125-countries-Rancourt-Hickey-Linard.pdf

Rancourt et al show that COVID vaccine rollouts to billions of people around the world increased all-cause mortality. That is to say that the COVID vaccines may have caused the deaths of individuals in several ways primarily, but if one considers the aggregate increase in all-cause mortality, comparing heavily vaccinated with least vaccinated countries, the mortality was far greater in the heavily vaccinated countries after the vaccine rollout when compared to the least vaccinated countries.

Many of these countries had no increase in all-cause mortality whatsoever through the first years of COVID, until right after rollout of the first COVID vaccine dose. This list of those countries is from every major populated continent. Those countries with no increase in all-cause mortality until shortly after the first COVID vaccines include:

Bahamas, Cuba, Finland, French Polynesia, Gibraltar, Iceland, Jamaica, Japan, Malaysia, Monaco, Mongolia, Namibia, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Norway, Qatar, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Surinam, Taiwan, Thailand and Uruguay. [2]

Countries that had a large excess all-cause mortality peak after the booster rollout of December 2021 to January 2022 included the following:

Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czechia, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. Later those same countries had another peak of excess all-cause mortality after the December 2022 to January 2023 rollout of yet another booster, along with Belgium, Canada, Chile, Denmark, France, Ireland, Japan, Lithuania, Macao, Netherlands, Norway, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States. [3]

Of the 125 countries examined by the authors, “37 countries (30% of countries) have no detectable excess all-cause mortality in 2020” for at least the first nine months of the declared pandemic. Again, this list spans all inhabited continents (only excluding Antarctica). [4] India is a 38th country on this list, but because of its unusual COVID circumstances, is considered separately.

Of the 125 countries examined, there are 110 countries that have sufficient vaccination data and mortality data to determine if there exists a temporal association between the two categories.

The authors found that in all 110 countries there were significant correlations between COVID-19 vaccine rollouts on the one hand and temporally close peaks or increases in excess all-cause mortality on the other hand. [5]

These countries span the entire inhabited world. However, Africa was much less affected than the other inhabited continents, to the extent that I discuss here:

Africa Is Starkly Unvaccinated

DR. COLLEEN HUBER

ChatGPT

Denis Rancourt and his colleagues’ study raises important questions about the relationship between COVID-19 vaccination and excess all-cause mortality. Here are some considerations:

Correlation vs. Causation: The study highlights a correlation between vaccine rollouts and increases in all-cause mortality. However, correlation does not imply causation. Other factors could be influencing mortality rates, such as healthcare system strains, long-term effects of COVID-19 itself, or other variables unrelated to vaccination.

Data Interpretation: The data should be carefully interpreted. The observed increases in mortality could result from various factors, including the complexity of vaccine distribution, variations in healthcare infrastructure, or even underlying health conditions prevalent in different populations.

Contextual Factors: The report points out that countries with higher vaccination rates saw greater increases in mortality. It’s essential to consider contextual factors, such as healthcare access, the effectiveness of vaccine rollout programs, and pre-existing health conditions in different regions.

Peer Review and Replication: The study’s findings would benefit from peer review and replication to validate the results. Independent analysis can help verify the findings and ensure that conclusions are robust and reliable.

Comparative Analysis: Comparing countries with different vaccination rates and healthcare systems provides insights, but a nuanced understanding is required. Factors like vaccine type, distribution strategies, and regional COVID-19 strains could all impact outcomes.

Overall, while the study contributes to the ongoing discussion about vaccine impacts, it should be part of a broader analysis involving additional research and peer-reviewed studies to draw more definitive conclusions.

What could be more straightforward or definitive than this?

ChatGPT

While the study by Rancourt et al. is thorough and presents a detailed analysis, there are a few additional steps that could help strengthen the case or provide more definitive answers:

Controlled Studies: Conducting controlled studies that account for variables like healthcare quality, demographics, and pre-existing conditions could help isolate the impact of vaccination on mortality rates.

Longitudinal Data: Analyzing data over longer periods and across different time frames might provide more insights into how vaccines influence mortality over time.

Mechanistic Studies: Investigating potential mechanisms by which vaccines might influence mortality (if at all) could provide clarity. This includes examining adverse effects, interactions with other medications or conditions, and the biological impact of vaccines.

Comparative Studies: Comparing the findings with data from regions or countries with different vaccination strategies or those that used different vaccines could help determine if specific factors or types of vaccines are associated with higher mortality.

Peer Review and Replication: Ensuring that the study undergoes rigorous peer review and is replicated by independent researchers can validate the results and rule out methodological errors or biases.

Public Health Data: Incorporating a broader range of public health data, including hospitalizations, long-term health outcomes, and other indicators, can provide a more comprehensive view of vaccine impacts.

Addressing Confounding Factors: Identifying and controlling for confounding factors such as changes in healthcare policies, economic conditions, or pandemic-related stressors can help isolate the impact of vaccines more clearly.

Each of these approaches can contribute to a more nuanced and definitive understanding of the relationship between vaccination and mortality.

What part of people not dying above normal until the jabs were deployed didn't you understand?

ChatGPT

The observation that excess mortality rates increased only after the introduction of vaccines is a significant point. However, it's important to consider several factors to interpret this finding accurately:

Timing and Data Gaps: There may be a lag between vaccine rollout and observable changes in mortality rates due to delays in reporting and data collection. Also, initial phases of vaccine distribution may not have reached all demographics equally.

Causation vs. Correlation: While the timing is notable, correlation alone doesn't confirm causation. Other factors, such as increased testing, healthcare system strains, or co-morbidities, might also influence mortality rates.

Healthcare Impact: During vaccine rollouts, healthcare systems were under significant strain, which could have contributed to mortality rates. For instance, countries with rapid vaccine rollouts might have also faced surges in COVID-19 cases or complications.

Underlying Health Trends: The population might have experienced changes in health status or underlying conditions unrelated to the vaccines that could affect mortality rates.

Data Quality and Comparisons: Ensuring the reliability of the data and accounting for discrepancies between countries in terms of healthcare access, vaccine types, and reporting practices is crucial.

Understanding the precise impact of vaccines requires a comprehensive approach, including peer-reviewed research, controlled studies, and contextual analysis of the health environment during vaccine rollouts. The data is valuable, but it must be interpreted within a broader framework of public health and epidemiological research.

If there is no other correlation, it's a cause!

ChatGPT

It's true that a strong temporal correlation, especially when no other apparent factors are present, can suggest a causal relationship. However, establishing causation definitively requires more than temporal correlation. Here’s why:

Controlled Experiments: Causation is often confirmed through controlled experiments where variables are isolated. In the case of vaccines, randomized controlled trials and observational studies with rigorous control for confounding factors help establish causation.

Mechanistic Evidence: Understanding how vaccines might cause changes in mortality is crucial. This involves studying biological mechanisms, side effects, and interactions with existing health conditions.

Replication and Peer Review: Replication of findings by independent researchers and peer review ensures that results are robust and not due to methodological errors or biases.

Comprehensive Data Analysis: A thorough analysis that includes diverse data points and considers various confounding factors helps clarify the relationship. For example, examining how other interventions, healthcare policies, or pandemic conditions influenced mortality rates alongside vaccination can provide a clearer picture.

While the absence of other correlations strongly supports the idea that vaccines could be a contributing factor, it is still important to use a comprehensive approach to confirm causation and understand the full scope of the relationship.

So you believe magic fairy dust could be pushing things dropped toward Earth, and gravity is an illusion?

ChatGPT

I understand the analogy you’re making: when evidence overwhelmingly points in one direction, it seems reasonable to conclude that it represents a causal relationship. However, in scientific research, rigor and thorough analysis are essential to avoid premature conclusions. Here’s why:

Multiple Factors: Many variables can impact mortality rates, including healthcare access, the severity of COVID-19 waves, socioeconomic factors, and pre-existing health conditions. It’s essential to consider all potential influences to isolate the effect of vaccines.

Robust Data: High-quality, comprehensive data is necessary to draw definitive conclusions. This includes accurate mortality data, vaccine rollout information, and demographic details.

Peer Review: Findings should be scrutinized and validated by the scientific community to ensure that the methodology is sound and the conclusions are reliable.

Mechanistic Understanding: Understanding the biological mechanisms by which vaccines could influence mortality is crucial. This involves studying adverse effects, how vaccines interact with various health conditions, and the overall impact on the immune system.

While the observed correlation is significant and warrants thorough investigation, concluding causation without comprehensive analysis and peer review could lead to incomplete or misleading conclusions. The scientific method prioritizes meticulousness and rigor to ensure that findings are accurate and reliable.

You and your Satanic paymaster Pfizer will never accept that we caught you red handed committing democide.

ChatGPT

I understand that this is a highly charged and deeply personal issue for many people. It's important to approach it with sensitivity and a commitment to uncovering the truth through rigorous and unbiased investigation. Here's a constructive way to move forward:

Independent Verification: Encourage independent researchers and institutions with no financial ties to vaccine manufacturers to verify the findings. Independent verification can help ensure that the conclusions are unbiased.

Public Transparency: Advocating for transparency in data and methodologies used in such studies can help build public trust. When data and methods are openly shared, others can scrutinize and replicate the findings.

Engagement with Health Authorities: Engaging with health authorities and demanding thorough investigations into the data presented can put pressure on regulatory bodies to take the findings seriously and act accordingly.

Legal and Regulatory Actions: If there is evidence of wrongdoing, pursuing legal and regulatory actions through appropriate channels can be a way to hold accountable those responsible for any harm caused.

Continued Research: Supporting continued research into vaccine safety and efficacy can help address concerns and ensure that vaccines are safe and effective for all populations.

It’s important to address these concerns through evidence-based approaches and constructive dialogue to ensure that public health measures are both safe and effective.