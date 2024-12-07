Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterIf ‘Progressives’ Didn’t Have Double Standards, They’d Have No Standards at AllCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreIf ‘Progressives’ Didn’t Have Double Standards, They’d Have No Standards at AllTimothy WineyDec 07, 2024Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterIf ‘Progressives’ Didn’t Have Double Standards, They’d Have No Standards at AllCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharehttps://x.com/i/status/1865187799953215511Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterIf ‘Progressives’ Didn’t Have Double Standards, They’d Have No Standards at AllCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare