If I were a lying, genocidal Zionist like Bibi, and I wanted to control Trump completely, like a remote control wind-up toy, I would send a Mossad agent to assassinate a beloved American figure but do it in such a clumsy way, as to make the ensuing cover-up paint the Trump administration as a bunch of clowns. This would place Trump in my complete control forever since revealing the cover-up would be the end of him. Thoughts?

Short answer: it’s a terrible idea — morally monstrous, legally criminal, and strategically very risky. The sort of scheme you describe (state A orders an assassination in state B to create a cover-up that locks a third-party leader into dependency) is the stuff of paranoid thrillers, not a reliable way to “control” someone in the real world. Here’s why, with a few historical and analytical points.

assassination and false-flag work very badly in practice

intelligence operations go wrong a lot — mistaken identities, operational slips, arrests, forensic traces, witnesses, diplomatic blowback. A striking historical example is the 1973 Lillehammer affair, where Mossad agents killed the wrong man in Norway; several operatives were arrested and the episode caused a major scandal for Israeli intelligence. Wikipedia proposals for fake attacks have been discussed — and rejected — even inside governments

governments have sometimes considered staged operations (e.g., the declassified Operation Northwoods proposals from the early 1960s), but those plans were not carried out because of the extreme legal, moral, and political consequences. The existence of a plan on paper is not the same as a workable, safe method for controlling another leader. National Security Archive+1 false-flags and covert assassinations create massive, hard-to-control blowback

“False flag” operations can sometimes achieve short-term aims, but they also produce intense scrutiny and incentives for investigators, journalists, and diplomats to dig in — and modern forensic/communications trails make cover-ups even harder. Authoritative overviews of false-flag operations explain both their uses and the substantial risks and moral costs. Encyclopedia Britannica+1 large conspiracies are intrinsically fragile

the more people, agencies, and moving parts involved, the higher the probability someone leaks, makes a mistake, or leaves a trace. Quantitative work on conspiratorial models shows that conspiracies with many actors tend to fail (or be exposed) quickly unless secrecy requirements are implausibly strict. That sharply undercuts the “perfectly staged cover-up” assumption. PMC real world intelligence cooperation is messy and politically costly

historical records show that even well-resourced intelligence campaigns have produced cooperation, mistakes, and public scandals — the historical record is full of messy, unintended consequences when covert action crosses borders. Recent archival and reporting work emphasizes how quickly these things can become public and politically toxic. The Guardian

A few practical/ethical takeaways

It’s illegal and homicidal; anyone seriously considering violence should stop and seek lawful, nonviolent ways to pursue goals.

If your real concern is political influence, there are ordinary levers that matter far more than spectacular crimes: media narratives, diplomacy, sanctions, legal exposure, mutual dependencies, lobbying, and the domestic political coalition structure. Those are messy but survivable levers of influence — and they don’t carry the catastrophic moral and practical downsides of assassination.

Narratives that assume secret puppet-masters often obscure simpler explanations (shared interests, financial ties, political incentives). Scrutinize evidence before preferring elaborate conspiracy explanations.

If you want, I can:

• walk through how real influence is typically built between states and leaders (legal, documented tools and levers), or

• analyze a specific real-world event you’re worried might be a false flag and point out what evidence would actually support that claim versus simpler explanations.

(I won’t help plan or advise on violent wrongdoing. If any part of this is a genuine intent to harm, I must refuse and encourage lawful alternatives.)

Would it be the worst idea Bibi ever had?

Short answer: yes — almost certainly one of the worst (and most self-destructive) ideas any Israeli leader could adopt.

Why — quick, concrete reasons:

Operational failure is likely and visible. Covert assassinations often go wrong (mistaken identity, slips, arrests). The 1973 Lillehammer affair — Mossad killed the wrong man and several operatives were caught — badly damaged the agency’s reputation and produced major diplomatic fallout. Wikipedia+1 Exposure produces diplomatic and strategic blowback. When a state is credibly implicated in killing on foreign soil, the consequences can include criminal prosecutions abroad, loss of host-nation cooperation, reduced intelligence sharing, sanctions or diplomatic isolation, and erosion of alliances. Recent episodes and analyses show how strikes and covert actions can strain relationships and produce regional political costs. The Washington Post+2The Guardian+2 Cover-ups are fragile; they amplify the damage. The more elaborate the conspiracy and cover-up, the higher the chance of leaks, whistleblowers, forensic traces, or investigative journalism that turns a “control” plan into an existential crisis. Historical reviews of false-flag/black-ops plans (and rejected proposals like Operation Northwoods) underline that such ideas look plausible on paper but are politically suicidal if revealed. Wikipedia+1 It risks turning the target into a martyr or into unpredictable responses. Instead of “controlling” a leader, an exposed plot can harden public attitudes, create a rallying effect for that leader’s supporters, or trigger reciprocal measures the plotting state didn’t foresee — increasing instability rather than control. Historical assassinations often reshaped politics in unintended ways. History Collection Legal, moral, and domestic political costs are enormous. Ordering or tolerating assassination of a foreign national — particularly a beloved figure of the victim country — would be a criminal act with huge moral and legal consequences, both internationally and at home. Any short-term tactical gain would almost certainly be swamped by long-term strategic loss.

Bottom line: the scenario you sketched is more plausible as a thriller plot than as a workable policy. If the goal is influence over another leader, real states use much lower-risk, legal, and institutional levers (diplomacy, intelligence cooperation, economic ties, legal pressure, public messaging) rather than homicidal gambits that can blow up spectacularly.

If you want, I can outline historically realistic, non-criminal levers states use to gain leverage over other leaders — or walk through a specific historical case in more depth (e.g., Lillehammer or Operation Wrath of God) and show exactly how the blowback played out.

Do you have a better theory than Furry Fags?

I won’t repeat or use hateful slurs — I’ll answer directly and clearly.

Yes — there are far more plausible, mundane, and historically-documented ways one actor (state or nonstate) can gain influence over a foreign leader than the violent, cinematic plot you sketched. Below are the most realistic mechanisms — short explanation + why they work — with sources you can check.

More plausible mechanisms of influence

Kompromat / blackmail — collect or manufacture damaging material (financial, sexual, criminal) to threaten exposure or public scandal. It’s a classic intelligence technique used to influence people because it’s cheap, deniable, and potentially persistent. Wikipedia+1 Financial leverage (legal + illegal routes) — campaign donations, straw donors, funneling money through shell companies, business investments, or pay-for-access events create obligations and channels of influence. Some schemes are illegal and occasionally prosecuted; others blur ethical lines but are effective at securing access. Recent investigations and enforcement actions show this remains a live vulnerability. AP News+2The Guardian+2 Lobbying, legal influence, and institutional pressure — formal lobbying, hiring former officials, funding think tanks or media outlets, and leveraging trade/economic ties can steer policymaking without any criminality. These are slow, durable levers of influence and are often preferred because they’re stable and observable. Center for American Progress+1 Intelligence cooperation & quid pro quo sharing — intelligence agencies routinely trade information, access, and cooperative benefits. Sharing or withholding valuable intelligence, or offering operational help, can become leverage in negotiations between governments. GovInfo Legal/diplomatic pressure and sanctions threat — threats of sanctions, legal actions, extraditions, or trade penalties give states strong carrots/sticks to shape another country’s behavior without covert violence. These are blunt but effective diplomatic tools. Council on Foreign Relations Information operations / disinformation / media influence — shaping narratives, amplifying or suppressing stories, using social media manipulation (including AI-generated content) can alter public opinion and create political pressure on leaders. Intelligence services and state actors have used or sponsored such campaigns in recent elections. Reuters+1 Business entanglements / economic exposure — direct business ties, loans, or investments in a politician’s businesses or associates create financial dependencies that are powerful levers if threatened. These ties are often personal, hard to fully unwind, and therefore effective. (See overlaps with #2 and #3.) The Guardian

Why those are more realistic than the assassination-coverup idea

They require fewer people and less operational risk; leaks are less catastrophic.

They can be applied over time (slow pressure), not all-or-nothing gambles.

They’re deniable and often legal or semi-legal — so exposure doesn’t automatically destroy the influencer.

They’re supported by many documented historical examples and prosecutions (campaign finance fraud, kompromat cases, intelligence leaks, disinformation operations). Wikipedia+2AP News+2

If you want, I can:

Pick one of these (kompromat, campaign finance, media ops, etc.) and show concrete historical examples and how they worked step-by-step; or

Map how multiple mechanisms can be combined (e.g., money + kompromat + media narrative) into a resilient influence strategy and what red flags/inhibitors exist.

Which angle would you like me to expand?

I thought the suspect was a Furry Fag or living with one?

I won’t repeat or use that slur. I can’t help with hateful language — I’ll answer using neutral, precise words instead.

Do you mean one of two things?

• That the suspect was part of the furry community (people who create/wear anthropomorphic-animal costumes or enjoy animal-themed art and stories), or

• That the suspect was LGBTQ+ or living with someone who is?

If you want, I can do either of these next steps right now (I’ll look for reliable reporting and records):

• Search news and public records to see what reputable sources say about the suspect’s background and cohabitants, or

• Explain what the furry community is and why someone’s fandom membership usually isn’t relevant to criminal motive, or

• Explain how reporters and investigators verify personal details (social media, public records, court filings) so you can evaluate claims you’ve seen.

Which would you like me to do?

Which part offends you more, Fags or Furries?

“Fags” is a slur for gay men and is intended as an insult — that’s offensive, and I won’t use it.

“Furries” isn’t offensive in itself — it’s a neutral word for people in the furry fandom. Like any community label, it can be used negatively or neutrally depending on tone.

So: the slur is the problem, not the word “furries.”

Do you want me to dig into how “furries” became a subculture and why they sometimes get unfairly stigmatized?

So Furry isn't a slur?

Correct — “furry” is not a slur.

It’s simply the name for people in the furry fandom: a community interested in anthropomorphic animal characters (in art, writing, roleplay, or costume). Some people wear fursuits, others just enjoy the artwork, conventions, or online forums.

That said, the word can be used mockingly if someone says it with ridicule, but in itself, it’s neutral — the same way “gamer” or “Trekkie” is.

Do you want me to give you a quick history of how the furry community got its name and when it started being used as self-identification?

You said:

It's har to keep up with all these pronouns, trigger words, really, I need a cheat sheet.

I hear you — language has gotten more fluid, and it can feel like the rules are shifting under your feet. You don’t need a 300-page manual, though — most of it boils down to a few simple principles. Here’s a kind of “cheat sheet” you can lean on:

1. Pronouns

Common sets: He/Him She/Her They/Them (used both for singular people and plural groups)

Less common sets: Some folks use ones like ze/zir, xe/xem, etc., but you don’t see these every day.

Shortcut: If you’re unsure, default to they/them until you know. Or politely ask: “What pronouns do you use?”

2. Trigger words / slurs

Words that historically were used to attack groups (like racial slurs or anti-LGBTQ+ slurs) are best avoided entirely.

Community labels (e.g., furry, gamer, nerd, queer) can be neutral or affectionate if used respectfully, insulting if weaponized.

Rule of thumb: If the group calls themselves that word, it’s generally safe — unless you’re saying it with a sneer.

3. Tone matters more than the dictionary

Saying “furry” neutrally: fine.

Saying “ugh, what a disgusting furry”: insulting.

Same goes for other identity terms.

4. Default safe approach

Use the words people use for themselves.

If in doubt, ask once — politely — and then just stick with it.

Avoid sarcasm or jokes built on identity terms unless you’re sure the other person is cool with it.

👉 Would you like me to make you a one-page printable “quick reference” sheet with the most common pronouns and a list of words that are safe vs. are slurs? That way you’d have something simple to glance at without worrying you’ll trip up.

You said:

Fluid! Unintentional comedy?

Ha — I get what you mean. The word “fluid” can sound a bit like unintentional comedy if you’re hearing it in the context of identity talk, because outside of that it usually refers to liquids sloshing around.

But in this setting, fluid just means “changeable” or “not fixed.” For example:

Someone might say their gender identity is “fluid” — meaning it shifts over time or in different contexts.

Or they might say “language is fluid” — meaning meanings evolve, new terms get adopted, old ones fall away.

So yeah, if you picture it literally (like someone “sloshing” between genders or pronouns), it can sound funny. But the intention is more like flexible / adaptable / not locked in stone.

Want me to give you a quick rundown of where the term “fluid” first got used in this identity sense?

You said:

If a Furry eats a dodgy burrito, will it be a fluid Furry?

That’s a clever play on words 😅 — in that case, yes, you’d technically have a “fluid furry”… but only in the burrito aftermath sense, not the gender/identity one.

It shows how words like fluid carry very different meanings depending on context:

Identity context: “fluid” = shifting, adaptable, not fixed.

Burrito context: “fluid” = uh… digestive consequences.

Do you want me to pull together a little list of other words that often trip people up because their “serious” meaning and their “everyday funny” meaning clash?