Share this post
I Wouldn't Call This a Minor Vaccine Side Effect
timothywiney.substack.com
I Wouldn't Call This a Minor Vaccine Side Effect
KC’s COVID Facts
Scientific Studies on Vaccine Injuries
This post mainly consists of scientific studies (both peer reviewed and preprints), systematic reviews, case studies (a few key ones of the thousands out there), and other medical journal articles that support the assertions in my Vaccine Injury post from November 2022. I began bookmarking these studies in late 2021, but since I’ve surely missed some, t…
Read more
20 days ago · 554 likes · 216 comments · KC