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The regressive mindset is not just a limiting oppression but also regressive attack on humanities potential and mission. Seemingly the more one embraces consciousness and the source-field of 'all' the more the regressive try to block and attack.

This historic template has passed it's sell by date - it has driven the world to a crises point.

We either cast aside repressive tendencies and adopt a more astute and benevolent approach

that celebrates and adopts technical and humanitarian advances. Can we? I believe the answer is yes and no. Some people are more open and flexible and others locked in regressive mindset. As expressed by Max Planck. "A new scientific truth does not triumph by convincing its opponents and making them see the light; but rather because it's opponents eventually die and a new generation grows up familiar with it."

At time the old paradigm has reached toxic over load we have reached a fork in the road,

it is likely that those who maintain a benevolent, flexible frequency will transition into '5D' enhanced future and 'regressive' lower frequency types continue wallow in the swamp of negativity.

For those striving to stay in a higher frequency their future's will likely be enriched with divine/cosmic blessings. These are the people adapt and adopt new technologies for benefits now and suffer for them to be smothered by the regressive's.

I would predict a mass uptake of your molecular enhancement /structurising technology of fuels and water that represent's a great improvement for man and the earth/biosyjtem. Onwards to the parade and a radically enhanced future for those who are open enough to glock the new realities of enhanced consciousness.

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