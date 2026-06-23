This closer look in y1.jpg provides the clear design features needed to identify the vessel.

This is Katara, a massive 124.4-meter (408-foot) custom mega-yacht built by the German shipyard Lürssen and delivered in 2010. It features a highly recognizable “clamshell” tiered superstructure designed by Espen Øino, a fold-out tender garage near the waterline, and a private helicopter parked on the upper aft deck.

Owner

Owner: Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani (the former Emir of Qatar) and the Qatari Royal Family.

Key Details