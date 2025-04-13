Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterI, the Smartest Guy, Don’t Like to Promote the 2nd Smartest Guy Since He Blocked Me, but I’ll Be the Bigger Man in This CaseCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreI, the Smartest Guy, Don’t Like to Promote the 2nd Smartest Guy Since He Blocked Me, but I’ll Be the Bigger Man in This CaseTimothy WineyApr 13, 20251Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterI, the Smartest Guy, Don’t Like to Promote the 2nd Smartest Guy Since He Blocked Me, but I’ll Be the Bigger Man in This CaseCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare2nd Smartest Guy in the WorldAll Vaccines Will Kill You & FDA Fast Tracks Self-Amplifying mRNA Bird Flu InjectionAs this Substack has previously exposed…Read more2 hours ago · 41 likes · 4 comments · 2nd Smartest Guy in the WorldTo Dream the Impossible DreamTimothy Winey·Apr 11I have a near impossible task for you.Read full story1Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterI, the Smartest Guy, Don’t Like to Promote the 2nd Smartest Guy Since He Blocked Me, but I’ll Be the Bigger Man in This CaseCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare