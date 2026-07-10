I think I’ll start wearing a body cam. I see everything, literally everything. Multiple dead bodies. Freak car accidents. Fights, UFO’s, random acts of stupidity, unexplainable behavior, the list goes on. Yesterday I’m minding my own business sitting on a bench with Senor Max when an older gentleman immersed in some tat on his phone walked directly under a parking barrier as it was coming down squarely on the bridge of his nose, knowcking his glasses to the ground in the process. Despite his best efforts at juggling, he cold not save them from gravity nor pavement. He resumed the zombie walk to his regularly scheduled programming while feeling for damage to his nose. He could have stopped watching whatever crap mesmerized him in the first place, reversed his camera, and checked his nose properly. Oh well.