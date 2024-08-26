Share this post
I Said It Once, and I’ll Say It Again, Rand Paul Is a 'Wanker’s Wanker!'
I Said It Once, and I’ll Say It Again, Rand Paul Is a 'Wanker’s Wanker!'
Due Diligence and Art
Rand Paul proselytizing the Gospel of Fauci (GOF) on RFK Jr podcast. Wants to create a bioweapons inspection toll-booth.
I have gotten to the point I just don’t give a 💩 anymore ! I’m not wearing a mask I’m not getting injected with unnatural chemical’s (poisons) ! I am carbon I don’t use synthetics in my body or on my body. No sunscreen, lotions,makeup,plastic or?clothing . If I get sick I cure it naturally. If it’s my time to go then it’s my time! I’m so sick of the bull 💩 that’s going on in this country and world! The hatefulness of people towards each other is putrid ! This constant state of fear and hatred that is going on in our country is what the leaders are counting on. No one can make a rational decision or thought in that state of mind. And isn’t that what the government really wants? They just chip away at our rights little by little. Using fear of guns 🙄 or fear of some stupid lab altered flu. I just don’t give a 🐀 if the whole 🌍 blows up at this point.
Now that I got that out of my system 🤣
You have a fantabulous day! 😉