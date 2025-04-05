Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterI Placed a Copy of the Prep Act on the Ground to See What Max Thought of It...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreI Placed a Copy of the Prep Act on the Ground to See What Max Thought of It...Timothy WineyApr 05, 20252Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterI Placed a Copy of the Prep Act on the Ground to See What Max Thought of It...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share2Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterI Placed a Copy of the Prep Act on the Ground to See What Max Thought of It...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share
Without consent of we the people, it is just canary cage paper