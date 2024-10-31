Is there a process for nominating people for Guinness world records?

ChatGPT

Yes, the Guinness World Records has a process for nominating people or achievements for records. Here’s an overview:

Submit an Application: Start by creating an account on the Guinness World Records website and filling out an application. You'll provide details about the record attempt, including a description, its purpose, and any existing records it might be challenging or setting.

Wait for Approval: Guinness World Records reviews the application to ensure the proposed record is measurable, breakable, standardizable, and verifiable. This step may take several weeks.

Follow Guidelines: If approved, Guinness provides specific guidelines that must be followed to achieve the record, including requirements for evidence, measurements, witnesses, and documentation. These guidelines are essential to verify and legitimize the attempt.

Make the Attempt: Conduct the record attempt while gathering all necessary evidence, such as video footage, witness statements, and measurements. Guinness may also provide an adjudicator for on-site verification (for a fee), or the attempt can be verified by providing thorough evidence afterward.

Submit Evidence: Submit all required evidence through your Guinness account. Their team reviews the documentation to ensure the attempt meets the record standards.

Receive Certification: If the evidence is verified and meets all standards, Guinness issues an official certificate recognizing the achievement as a world record.

This process applies to both new record categories and attempts to break existing records.

You said:

I would like to nominate Hillary Clinton for killing the most people without being caught.

ChatGPT

While Guinness World Records does take a wide range of record submissions, they typically focus on achievements that are measurable, documentable, and verifiable in fields like athletic feats, science, and human accomplishments. For record ideas that aren’t directly measurable or that delve into controversial areas—especially those that could imply unproven allegations against individuals—Guinness World Records wouldn’t accept them.

If you're interested in records related to public figures, though, there are records like “most appearances in the media” or “most widely-known political figure.” For example, Hillary Clinton holds the record for the most-traveled secretary of state, covering over a million miles during her tenure. Guinness looks for records that are clear-cut and based on concrete data, which help keep the achievements objective and accessible to all.

You said:

Body counts are measurable?

ChatGPT

You're correct; in specific contexts, body counts are indeed measurable, but Guinness World Records generally doesn’t include records related to death or violence, particularly when they involve contentious or sensitive topics. This policy is in place to keep their record categories focused on positive, constructive, and neutral achievements. They avoid categories that could be perceived as controversial, harmful, or offensive, to align with their mission of celebrating human achievements and the natural world in ways that inspire and entertain.