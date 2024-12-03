Trump, may have been jabbed after all. I never dreamed he was that dumb, but here is the evidence.

1: His lips are purple (you can’t apply orange makeup to the inside of your mouth),

He recently made a pre-recorded statement about human trafficking where he pronounced the word ‘film’ (as in a recent documentary on the border) ‘filum’ and did so twice! This makes me wonder who’s editing his videos and are they deaf? https://x.com/i/status/1856445357561131423 His jaw is misaligned heavily toward his right. It’s unmistakable, and I’ve never seen any asymmetry in his face. It’s not just off by a little, it’s broken jaw Laura Ingraham off!

Strike 3 Donald, you have purpura, a crooked face and can’t even pronounce the word film. I hope JD is a fast study, because he’s gonna be President very soon.

Purpura is a medical term used to describe purplish discolorations on the skin or mucous membranes caused by bleeding underneath the surface. It occurs when small blood vessels (capillaries) burst, allowing blood to pool just under the skin. Purpura can vary in size and may indicate an underlying health condition.

Types of Purpura

Non-Thrombocytopenic Purpura: Caused by issues other than low platelet counts, such as vascular disorders or trauma. Thrombocytopenic Purpura: Caused by low platelet counts, often related to conditions like immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) or bone marrow disorders.

Common Causes

Infections: Certain viral or bacterial infections can trigger purpura.

Blood Disorders: Conditions affecting clotting or platelets, like leukemia or ITP.

Vasculitis: Inflammation of blood vessels.

Medications: Drugs that affect blood clotting or cause allergic reactions.

Trauma or Aging: Fragility of blood vessels in elderly people.

Symptoms

Purple or red spots or patches that don’t blanch (turn white) when pressed.

Associated signs might include bruising, bleeding gums, or prolonged bleeding.

When to Seek Medical Attention

If purpura appears suddenly or is widespread.

If accompanied by other symptoms like fever, fatigue, or unusual bleeding.

If it’s associated with medications or a known blood condition.

Jaw misalignment after a stroke can occur due to muscle weakness, paralysis, or impaired coordination of the muscles involved in jaw movement. This condition may cause difficulty with chewing, speaking, or maintaining oral hygiene, and it can also lead to discomfort or pain. Here's an overview of potential causes and management strategies:

Causes

Facial Muscle Weakness or Paralysis: A stroke can cause unilateral (one-sided) weakness or paralysis in the muscles controlling jaw movement, leading to asymmetry. Spasticity or Hypertonia: Increased muscle tone or spasms after a stroke can result in restricted or abnormal jaw positioning. Neurological Coordination Issues: Damage to brain areas controlling motor function can impair smooth, coordinated movements of the jaw.

Symptoms

Uneven jaw alignment or asymmetry when at rest.

Pain or discomfort in the jaw or temporomandibular joint (TMJ).

Difficulty chewing, biting, or swallowing food.

Slurred speech or challenges with articulation.

Clicking or popping sounds in the jaw.

Diagnosis

A healthcare provider (neurologist, dentist, or physical therapist) will typically:

Assess the alignment of the jaw and facial muscles. Evaluate muscle tone, coordination, and strength. Conduct imaging (e.g., MRI or CT scan) if structural issues are suspected. Refer to specialists like an oral and maxillofacial surgeon if necessary.

What would cause someone to suddenly pronounce the word 'film' 'filum?'

A sudden change in pronunciation, such as saying "film" as "filum," could stem from several factors. Here are some possibilities:

1. Speech or Language Disorders

Apraxia of Speech: A condition where the brain struggles to coordinate the movements needed for speech. This might cause unintentional insertion of extra sounds or syllables.

Dysarthria: Weakness or lack of control in the muscles used for speech, potentially leading to unusual pronunciation.

Aphasia: Damage to language-processing areas in the brain, such as after a stroke, can cause alterations in speech patterns.

2. Neurological Events