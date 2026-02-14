Despite making the single most profound scientific discovery since mass/energy equivalence, I have no other choice but to hereby withdraw my Nobel Prize self nomination due to the ‘ick’ factor surrounding the committee, namely the Epstein adjacent individuals who would render any prize a mark of pedophilia should I win.

"For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?"

Matthew 16:26

The Nobel Committee’s connection to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal centers almost entirely on Thorbjørn Jagland, who served as the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee (the body that awards the Peace Prize) from 2009 to 2015.

While the committee as a whole hasn’t been accused of wrongdoing, recent document releases (early 2026) have led to a major investigation into Jagland’s personal and professional ties to Epstein.

1. The Corruption Investigation

In February 2026, Norway’s economic crime unit, Økokrim, charged Thorbjørn Jagland with aggravated corruption. The investigation was triggered by millions of documents released by the U.S. Justice Department.

The Allegations: Investigators are looking into whether Jagland received financial benefits—including gifts, travel, and loans—from Epstein during his time on the Nobel Committee and as Secretary General of the Council of Europe.

Financial Ties: Documents suggest Jagland stayed at Epstein’s private residences in New York and Paris and reportedly asked Epstein for financial assistance to purchase an apartment in Oslo.

2. Epstein’s “Nobel Diplomacy”

The released “Epstein Files” show that Epstein used his relationship with Jagland as a tool for “social climbing” and influence peddling among the global elite.

Networking: Epstein frequently invited high-profile figures like Bill Gates, Richard Branson, Larry Summers, and Steve Bannon to meet the “head of the Nobel Peace Prize” at his homes.

Leverage: Epstein reportedly suggested to Steve Bannon that he could help facilitate a Peace Prize for Donald Trump, writing that “Donald’s head would explode” if he knew Epstein was close to the committee chair.

Brokering Meetings: Epstein used Jagland to seek access to world leaders, including asking for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

3. Nobel Laureates in the Orbit

Beyond the committee itself, several individual Nobel Prize winners were part of Epstein’s social and professional circles. Epstein cultivated these relationships to bolster his image as a “science philanthropist.”

Richard Axel (Nobel in Physiology or Medicine): Records show extensive correspondence (over 900 mentions in the files) and an invitation to Epstein’s private island, which Axel ultimately did not attend.

Murray Gell-Mann (Nobel in Physics): Acknowledged Epstein’s financial support in his books and attended conferences hosted by Epstein.

Others: Laureates such as Frank Wilczek and Gerald Edelman were also linked to Epstein through scientific retreats and donations.

4. Response from the Nobel Institute

The Norwegian Nobel Institute has stated that if Jagland received significant financial benefits from Epstein while serving on the committee, it would constitute a major breach of ethics. While Jagland denies the corruption charges, the Norwegian Parliament has launched an external inquiry to investigate the extent of Epstein’s influence on Norwegian officials.

