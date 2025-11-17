It’s no secret that I hate Bill Gates, for good reason, not least of which for his ‘nudging’ of yours truly into being a Microsoft Sharecropper with his rent-a-software schemes, particularly Microsoft Office. I had a computer glitch today which took all day to fix (my laptop was missing a driver for my USB internet adaptor), or so it said… Since most laptops don’t have Ethernet cable ports anymore (another conspiracy to radiate and spy on us), I had to buy a USB adaptor into which I physically plug my Ethernet cable. Well, for whatever reason, my laptop said it no longer possessed the necessary driver. I tried everything and then some. Long story short, I reinstalled Windows 10 which I’m sure has me on borrowed time as Herr Gates is no longer providing updates. I have been resisting Windows 11 like the jab, but it looks like my days may be numbered. Anyway, Microsoft won’t even let me download Office 2010 for which I have a product key, just no CD’s with me. To travel with my copy of Office 2010 would also require I travel with a portable CD drive to install it! When I reinstalled Windows, I lost office! I have a password-protected Word document with all my passwords on it; it’s 30 pages! Imagine my annoyance. Forget the genocide, gates deserves to hang just for this! Anyway, I found a clean copy of Office to download that didn’t even require a product key, which again, I have! Screw you Bill!

Office 2010 No Key Needed : Office 2010 No Key Needed : Free Download, Borrow, and Streaming : Internet Archive

Bill really does try to get under my skin, in more ways than one.