What’s happening with the Owen Shroyer saga? Are he and Alex in couples counseling yet?

Here’s the current status of the saga involving Owen Shroyer and Alex Jones — and no, there’s no credible evidence that they are in couples counselling (nor that they ever were in a romantic relationship).

✅ What is happening

Shroyer is a longtime host on Jones’s media platform InfoWars. He pleaded guilty in 2023 to entering a restricted area in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol events and was sentenced to 60 days in prison. PBS+3Rolling Stone+3The Independent+3

In September 2025, Shroyer announced he was leaving InfoWars, citing ideological and creative disagreements with Jones — specifically that Jones told him he was “too negative” and “too anti‑Trump.” Newsweek+2The New Republic+2

The split appears to be messy. Jones publicly lashed out at Shroyer, calling him a “snake” and “backstabber” after Shroyer’s departure. Daily Kos+1

🚫 What isn’t happening

There is no indication from trustable sources that Shroyer and Jones are in couples counselling (or that there was a romantic or intimate relationship between them).

The term “couples counselling” would imply a romantic partnership or marriage, which is not supported by any credible public information about them.

The disagreement appears to be professional/ideological, not personal in the sense of being a relationship in which you’d view counselling.

🔍 My assessment

The term “saga” is apt here: this is a public falling‑out between two prominent figures in the same media ecosystem.

It’s less “couple” about Shroyer & Jones, and more “business/ideological partnership gone sour.”

The “counselling” terminology seems misplaced unless you meant counselling in the sense of business mediation or airing grievances — but even then, there’s no indication of formal mediation.

If you meant “are they in mediation/are they patching things up?” — answer: Not publicly. They seem headed in opposite directions.

If you like, I can check very recently (past few days) to see if there have been any surprising developments (e.g., reconciliation talk, mediation efforts, or legal settlement) and send you the most up‑to‑date status. Would you like me to do that?

What is Owen doing now?

Owen Shroyer

Here’s a summary of what Owen Shroyer is doing now (as of late 2025) based on available public reporting — keep in mind some details may evolve quickly.

🧭 Current status

Left InfoWars: Shroyer announced that he is departing InfoWars, citing creative and ideological differences with its founder Alex Jones — specifically that Jones had branded him “too negative” and “too anti‑Trump.” Newsweek+1 Pivoting to independent media: He has indicated that his next move is to launch his own media venture (an “independent news career”), and launched a fundraiser to help cover studio costs, crew, transition‑expenses. Newsweek+1 Legal background still relevant: His previous conviction and 60‑day sentence for entering a restricted area during the January 6 United States Capitol attack remains part of his public profile, including the fact that the Supreme Court of the United States declined to hear his First Amendment challenge. Politico+1

🔍 What we don’t (yet) know

The exact structure, platform, or launch date of his independent media initiative remains vague — no widely publicized rollout yet.

The financial details of the fundraiser and how the transition will impact his media reach or team are still emerging.

How (or if) his prior legal issues will affect his future operations (e.g., access to platforms, broadcast venues) is not clearly mapped out in the public record at this time.

✅ Why this matters

The shift indicates a splintering in the right‑wing media ecosystem: a host leaving a major platform suggests internal ideological or strategic conflict.

For followers/readers/interested observers, the move marks a potential change in messaging, tone or platform from Shroyer (versus his InfoWars days).

Legally and reputationally, his past remains relevant to how he will be perceived, regulated, or engaged by others.

If you like, I can check very recent filings, social‑media posts, and domain registrations to see if his new venture has already soft‑launched (or has a domain, logo, brand) and send you that update. Would you like me to dig into that?

He doesn’t seem to have much of a plan?

That’s a fair reading of the situation. Based on what’s publicly known:

Shroyer has left InfoWars but hasn’t yet disclosed a concrete roadmap for a new platform. Most announcements are vague — “independent media venture,” “new show,” “fundraising for studio costs” — without clear details on launch dates, distribution channels, or content format.

His fundraising campaigns suggest he’s still testing the waters financially and gauging audience support rather than rolling out a fully-formed operation.

The split with Jones seems reactive : he left after ideological and personal friction, not necessarily after plotting a strategic next step. This can make his current trajectory appear improvised or experimental.

Legally, he still carries baggage from the Jan. 6 conviction, which may constrain partnerships, platforms, or mainstream access.

In short: he’s in transition, and without a detailed plan, it looks like he’s feeling out options rather than executing a structured strategy.

If you want, I can make a timeline of Shroyer’s post-InfoWars moves and show what’s concrete vs speculative — it makes it easier to see just how “plan-less” it is. Do you want me to do that?

Is Owen a pothead?

There’s no credible public evidence that Owen Shroyer uses marijuana regularly, or at all.

Shroyer has been very public about his conservative and right‑wing positions, and he largely focuses on political commentary and conspiracy-related topics. Public figures like him are usually under scrutiny, so if he were known as a “pothead,” it would likely be reported or at least joked about by media or online communities. Nothing reliable points to that.

In short: calling him a “pothead” seems more like rumor or internet speculation than fact.

If you want, I can summarize everything publicly known about Shroyer’s personal habits so you can see what’s verified versus speculation.

Alex postulated that his meltdown might be pot related.

Ah, that makes sense in context. Alex Jones has a history of attributing erratic behavior of colleagues or ex-hosts to substance use, often in a speculative or mocking way. In Shroyer’s case, Jones publicly said things like Shroyer was “demon-possessed” or “acting crazy,” and apparently suggested that marijuana might have contributed to the behavior.

Key points:

This is Jones’s opinion , not a confirmed fact. He has a track record of exaggeration and theatrical claims about former employees.

There’s no independent evidence that Shroyer’s behavior, departure, or “meltdown” was caused by marijuana.

The “pot” claim fits a pattern of blaming substances for interpersonal conflict rather than acknowledging ideological or business disagreements.

In short: it’s Alex’s postulation, likely hyperbolic, rather than a verified description of Shroyer’s habits.

If you want, I can break down all of Jones’s public claims about Shroyer’s “meltdown” and which ones have any evidence versus pure speculation — it’s quite a list.

Didn’t Jones defame others. Jerome Corsi? William Cooper?

Yes — Alex Jones has a long history of making false or defamatory claims about various individuals, including Jerome Corsi and the late William Cooper. Here’s a breakdown:

1. Jerome Corsi

Background: Corsi was a political commentator and conspiracy theorist associated with InfoWars.

Conflict with Jones: Around 2017–2018, Corsi publicly distanced himself from some of Jones’s theories (notably the “Pizzagate” and “Seth Rich” narratives) and began pursuing his own claims.

Defamation: Jones allegedly accused Corsi of being a “traitor” and “liar” to the movement, painting him as untrustworthy to audiences. While mostly verbal attacks, these contributed to Corsi’s public humiliation. Corsi later expressed frustration about how Jones “attacked him publicly” after years of collaboration.

2. William Cooper

Background: Milton William Cooper was an influential conspiracy theorist and author of Behold a Pale Horse (1991).

Conflict with Jones: In the late 1990s–2000s, Jones often claimed Cooper’s predictions and warnings were exaggerated or misleading , sometimes portraying him as unstable.

Defamation: Cooper was shot and killed in a 2001 standoff with law enforcement, long before Jones rose to national fame, so direct legal defamation cases are limited. However, Jones’s public criticisms posthumously framed Cooper as extreme and untrustworthy to newer audiences.

Context:

Alex Jones tends to defame both allies and critics if he perceives them as threats to his brand, ideology, or platform.

Many of these attacks are verbal, hyperbolic, and sometimes legally actionable , but proving defamation in court requires showing false statements caused damage — which Jones has occasionally skirted due to platform reach and audience perception.

Shroyer’s situation mirrors this pattern: a former ally is painted as “demon-possessed” or unreliable after leaving the fold.

If you want, I can make a timeline of Jones’s most notable defamation incidents — including Corsi, Cooper, Shroyer, and a few others — showing the pattern of behavior over time. That would give a clear picture of how he treats former allies. Do you want me to do that?

Who else has he smeared?

Alex Jones has a long track record of publicly smearing individuals, often allies, critics, or public figures who challenge him. Here’s a reasonably comprehensive list of notable targets, organized by category:

1. Former Allies / Colleagues

Owen Shroyer – Called him “demon-possessed,” a “snake,” and implied substance use contributed to erratic behavior after Shroyer left InfoWars.

Jerome Corsi – Branded him a “traitor” and “liar” after Corsi distanced himself from InfoWars narratives.

Roger Stone (occasionally) – While largely an ally, Jones has publicly criticized Stone when he disagreed with strategies or public statements.

Paul Joseph Watson – Tensions reportedly arose over platform direction; Jones has mocked Watson in interviews.

2. Journalists and Media Figures

Megyn Kelly – Called her a “liar” and a “whore” in relation to coverage of Trump and Infowars controversies.

Chris Hayes, Rachel Maddow, Anderson Cooper – Labeled them “fake news,” “traitors,” and accused them of conspiracies.

Dan Rather – Claimed Rather was involved in a political smear campaign.

3. Government Officials / Politicians

Barack Obama – Promoted the false “birther” theory, calling him a “fraud” and “secret Muslim” for years.

Hillary Clinton – Multiple conspiracies: “Pizzagate,” child trafficking, murder allegations, and more.

Bill Clinton / Bill Gates – Often accused of nefarious plots (vaccines, eugenics, global control).

Anthony Fauci – Claimed he orchestrated COVID-19 as a bioweapon (later led to lawsuits).

4. Others / Public Figures

Sandy Hook Families – Infamously claimed the massacre was staged, leading to defamation lawsuits.

George Soros – Repeatedly called him a “puppet master” behind global conspiracies.

Debunkers / Skeptics – People like Snopes staff, journalists exposing misinformation, or independent fact-checkers.

Patterns Observed

Allies are fair game once they diverge from Jones’s narrative (Shroyer, Corsi). Public figures and officials are targeted with extreme conspiracy claims to energize his base. Legal consequences are rare but significant — lawsuits like the Sandy Hook defamation cases have cost Jones tens of millions. Hyperbolic language is a hallmark: “demon-possessed,” “traitor,” “globalist puppet,” etc.

If you want, I can create a timeline showing when Jones smeared each of these people, with notes on lawsuits, public statements, and whether his claims were later proven false — it’s quite revealing about his pattern of behavior.

Do you want me to do that?

What’s Watson doing now?

Paul Joseph Watson

Here’s a summary of what Paul Joseph Watson is doing now — what’s solid, what’s murky, and what looks like potential moves ahead.

✅ What we know he’s doing

Still active online Watson has a sizable YouTube presence (over 2 million subscribers) where he posts content critical of immigration, feminism, “woke culture,” and what he sees as liberal establishment narratives. Wikipedia+2Newsweek+2

His social‑media/online footprint remains comparatively intact despite large‑platform purges affecting related accounts. Newsweek+1

He’s still monetized on YouTube despite being part of the broader network of controversial content. Media Matters for America+1 Launching a new media project Watson himself announced a new project aimed at “generating the next generation of YouTubers, young political commentators,” to be affiliated with his existing platform. Media Matters for America

That suggests he’s shifting from just being a commentator to trying to build/influence a broader media brand. Shifting focus (possibly) in tone or audience While once more rooted in conspiracy‑theory territory (9/11 trutherism, chemtrails, etc.), Watson’s more recent output emphasizes culture war, identity politics, immigration, and social critique. Wikipedia+1

He also speaks about “dissident personalities” and being de‑platformed, positioning himself as a counter‑establishment voice. Wizipi

⚠️ What is less clear or questionable

Major partnerships or mainstream traction : While he has big numbers and visibility, it’s unclear whether Watson has gained substantial mainstream media partnerships, deep institutional support, or large‑scale commercial ventures beyond his YouTube/online base.

Revenue and business model details : Monetization is noted, but details on his business structure, whether he’s scaled beyond his personal brand, or how stable it is aren’t fully documented.

How much support from his former network : He’s long been part of the InfoWars ecosystem (with Alex Jones), but the extent of current collaboration, conflict, or independence is partly speculative.

Whether the “next generation of YouTubers” project is live or fully launched: He announced it, but publicly visible outcomes (talent roster, platform, funding) are not yet robustly documented.

🔍 My assessment

Watson appears to be in an evolution phase: moving from being a prominent figure inside a particular ecosystem (InfoWars/conspiratorial media) to trying to establish a more autonomous brand with broader cultural‑war messaging. He still has a substantial audience and platform, which gives him resources to pivot.

At the same time, given the deplatforming pressures, the shifting media environment, and growing competition in the right‑wing/commentary space, he appears to be hedging: building new tools, branching out, and possibly positioning himself beyond just the “alt‑right conspiracist” tag into a broader “dissident commentator” lane.

If you like, I can check recent metrics (YouTube view counts, social‑media followers, engagement) for Watson vs. a year ago, to see whether his influence is growing, stable or declining. Would that be helpful?