https://myfavoriteclassical.com/the-return-of-the-violin/

My violin teacher Werner Lywen www.wernerlywen.com

knew Huberman well. He said Huberman was a genius but an inconsistent performer owing to his crippling insomnia. ‘Mr. Lywen’ (as I always called him) had so many interesting stories to tell since he knew every major musical personality of the 20th Century from Bernstein (he was Bernstein’s Concertmaster with the New York City Symphony in 1939) to Eugene Ormandy, Heifetz, Rubenstein, Rostrapovich, Bruno Water, and the list goes on. You see, as Concertmaster of the National Symphony in Washington DC (just about the only good thing in that town) every time a major artist toured the US, they started in DC. Mr. Lywen also recorded with the RCA red seal symphony, so every time Leopold Stokowski recorded for RCA, my teacher was in that orchestra. Mr. Lywen was a student of Karl Klingler of Klingler Quarted fame. Klingler was the best student of Josef Joachim for whom the Brahms Concerto was written, so I have a close affinity for Brahms. Josef Joachim was a 19th-century Hungarian violinist, composer, and conductor, best known for his association with Johannes Brahms and his contributions to violin repertoire.