It’s 3:00 AM and Senor Max is telling me he has to go out to pee or poo in his own inimitable way (heavy breathing on my neck followed by grunts, then paws on bed). So off I go half asleep, down the elevator 2 flights, out two security doors, and onto the greenest grass in the driest country in Europe. Max is sniffing and tracking something as if his life depends on it, peeing as he goes (as if a trail of his urine will help me track him in the dark). I’m calling to him as discretely as I can without drawing attention to myself at 3:00 AM and he’s gone, abducted by the aliens who have presumably been stalking me for years. He finally emerges from behind a bush, and I scold him to come back to bed. Stumbling and mumbling ‘why me’ on the way back we finally reach our destination. I’m reassured I’m back where I should be because the security code my fingers have now memorized after 5 daily walks unlocks the security door. I squeeze through a second set of doors before entering my familiar ground floor hallway. So far so good, now it’s only 20-ish feet to the elevator and 2 floors up to bliss. I arrive in just seconds to my floor, walk back towards the front of my building, press the key into my door, and voila, nothing. The doorknob looks and feels different, and it dawns on me that I must have pushed floor1 instead of 2. I get back in the lift, go down to the ground floor, carefully press 2, and voila, I’m back on the same floor with the same strange doorknob. Now there are only 2 possibilities; I’ve been pranked or I’m finally ready for assisted living. Then it dawned on me; I’m in the wrong building! The Spanish, as paranoid as they are about security, have the same security code on my neighboring building as mine! Same identical worn keys on the pad. So not only don’t they have different security codes for two completely separate buildings, they’ve clearly never been changed! Good night Gracie!