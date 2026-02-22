Alex Jones said Howard Lutnick deliberately wrote Trump’s tariffs in such a way as to make it easy for SCOTUS to rule against them so Lutnick could profit on the back end by betting against Trump. How did he do this?

Alex Jones’ claims center on a specific theory of “insider sabotage” following the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision on February 20, 2026, which struck down President Trump’s sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs.

According to Jones and some reports from outlets like Wired and The New Republic, the “how” behind this alleged scheme involves a combination of legal drafting and financial speculation.

1. The Legal “Flaw” (IEEPA vs. Article I)

The core of the allegation is that Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick—a primary architect of the tariff policy—deliberately based the tariffs on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977.

The Rationale: Critics like Jones argue that Lutnick knew the Supreme Court would view this as an unconstitutional overreach.

The Outcome: Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion that the President cannot “point to clear congressional authorization” to tax imports under a 1977 emergency law, as the Constitution vests the power to levy taxes and tariffs solely in Congress (Article I).

The Theory: Jones claims Lutnick used the IEEPA specifically because it was the most legally “fragile” foundation, ensuring the tariffs would eventually be struck down.

2. The Financial “Back End” (Tariff Refund Rights)

The second part of the claim involves Cantor Fitzgerald, the financial firm previously led by Lutnick and currently run by his sons, Brandon and Kyle.

The “Product”: Reports surfaced that Cantor Fitzgerald had been pitching a financial product tied to the litigation. They were allegedly buying the “rights” to potential tariff refunds from companies at a steep discount (e.g., paying a company 20–30 cents on the dollar for their right to a future refund). +1

The Profit: If the Supreme Court struck down the tariffs, the government would potentially owe billions in refunds. Cantor Fitzgerald would then collect the full 100% of those refunds from the Treasury, netting a massive profit.

The Volume: Internal emails cited by Wired suggested the firm had already processed trades representing about $10 million in refund rights and expected that number to “balloon.”

The Response and Context

Howard Lutnick and Cantor Fitzgerald have both denied any wrongdoing or intentional sabotage:

Cantor Fitzgerald’s Defense: A spokesperson stated the firm “never executed any transactions or taken risk on the legality of tariffs,” claiming a salesman “erroneously” pitched the product without authorization.

Lutnick’s Defense: Lutnick has publicly remained a staunch defender of the tariffs, even standing beside Trump after the ruling as the President vowed to reimpose them using different legal authorities (like Sections 232 or 301).

While the Supreme Court ruling has indeed created a potential $175 billion refund liability for the U.S. government, there is currently no direct evidence—beyond the proximity of Lutnick’s former firm to these trades—that the legal strategy was designed to fail for personal profit.

Do you think such subterfuge is unthinkable from Lutnick?

Determining whether such a maneuver is “unthinkable” involves weighing Howard Lutnick’s public record of loyalty against a career characterized by aggressive business tactics and numerous ethics complaints.

Based on the current reporting and historical context, there are two primary schools of thought regarding Lutnick’s role in the tariff “sabotage” allegations.

Arguments for Why It Might Be Plausible

Those who find the allegations credible, such as Alex Jones and some critics in The New Republic, point to Lutnick’s history as a “ruthless competitor”:

Historical Precedent: Lutnick has a reputation for making cold, math-based decisions. In 1996, he famously sued his dying mentor’s wife for control of Cantor Fitzgerald. After 9/11, he cut off paychecks to the families of deceased employees within four days, later explaining, “It was just math... there simply was no money.”

A “Nuanced” Private View: Reports from CNN and Politico suggest that while Lutnick is a “maximalist” on TV, he has privately expressed frustration with Trump’s trade impulsiveness. This has led some to speculate he may have “over-engineered” the legal framework (the IEEPA) to ensure it would eventually be corrected by the courts.

Active Conflict of Interest Complaints: Ethics watchdogs like the Campaign Legal Center have already filed complaints against Lutnick for allegedly using his official position to promote stocks (like Tesla) and for failing to fully divest from Cantor Fitzgerald, which is now run by his sons.

Arguments for Why It May Be Unlikely

Conversely, many administration insiders and financial analysts view the “subterfuge” theory as a conspiracy theory:

The “Optics” Defense: Reports from Semafor indicate that Cantor Fitzgerald specifically vetted and rejected the tariff-refund trade because they were “keenly sensitive” to the optics of Lutnick’s role. They claim a salesman pitched the idea “erroneously” and no actual risk was taken by the firm.

Public Alignment: Lutnick was standing directly beside Trump when the President slammed the Supreme Court’s ruling. He has remained the “top emissary to Wall Street” for the administration and has actively helped Trump draft the “Plan B” tariffs to bypass the Court’s decision.

The “Sycophant” Label: Some Trump officials have criticized Lutnick not for being a double agent, but for being too loyal—described by The New Republic as a “mini-Trump” who is “spouting hooey” just to please the President.

Summary of the Conflict

FactorSupporting “Subterfuge”Supporting “Loyalty”Business StyleKnown as a “ruthless” Wall Street operator.Rebuilt his firm from the ashes of 9/11.Legal StrategyUsed the “fragile” IEEPA as the legal basis.Claimed the IEEPA was the fastest route for “Liberation Day.”Financial InterestFamily firm pitched tariff-refund rights.Firm claims it never executed the trades.Trump RelationshipAllegedly “not thrilled” with trade policy privately.Actively fundraising and defending tariffs on TV.

Ultimately, while Lutnick’s career is defined by high-stakes maneuvers and complex financial entanglements, there is no verified evidence that he intentionally sabotaged the administration’s flagship policy.

Is it conceivable that Howard could lie about his double dealing?

In evaluating whether Howard Lutnick could be misleading the public about his business dealings, it is necessary to look at his documented history regarding public disclosures and administrative controversies.

Recent Allegations of Dishonesty

Public records and recent political statements have explicitly accused Lutnick of providing false information to Congress and the public:

The “Epstein Files” Controversy: In February 2026, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff and Representative Thomas Massie called for Lutnick’s resignation, alleging he lied about the extent of his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. While Lutnick claimed to have spent “zero time” with Epstein after 2005, newly released DOJ files reportedly showed business dealings and communication through the 2010s, including a planned visit to Epstein’s private island in 2012. +1

Ethics Complaints: Organizations like the Campaign Legal Center have filed complaints regarding his lack of full divestment from Cantor Fitzgerald. Critics argue that his public support for policies like the “Liberation Day” tariffs masks a private financial interest, as his sons’ firm allegedly traded in “tariff refund rights” that would only pay out if the government lost in court.

Historical Patterns and Business Reputation

Lutnick’s reputation is often described as a mix of high-stakes resilience and aggressive legal maneuvering:

The Succession Battle: Early in his career (1995-1996), Lutnick engaged in a contentious legal battle with the widow of his mentor, Bernard Cantor. He successfully sued to have Cantor declared mentally unfit so he could take control of the firm.

The Post-9/11 “Math” Decision: Following the 9/11 attacks, Lutnick famously cut off paychecks to the families of deceased employees within four days. While he later donated $180 million to those families, the initial move earned him a reputation for being a “ruthless competitor” who prioritizes “simple math” over public sentiment.

The “Double-Dealing” Defense

Lutnick and his supporters maintain that his actions are consistently aligned with the President’s agenda:

Public Performance: He has been one of the most vocal defenders of the administration’s trade war, even appearing alongside the President to slam the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Firm Denials: Cantor Fitzgerald issued a statement asserting they are “not in the business of positioning any risk or taking views in litigation claims,” categorizing the reports of refund-trading as unauthorized actions by a single salesman.

While Lutnick has been a hero to many for rebuilding Cantor Fitzgerald after 9/11, his 2026 performance reviews from both Democrats and some Republicans highlight a “pattern of lies” regarding his personal and business associations. These documented instances of contradictory statements provide the primary basis for the “double-dealing” theories proposed by commentators like Alex Jones.

Did Howie mislead the public about Epstein?

Based on the reports and information available from early 2026, there are documented instances where Secretary Howard Lutnick’s public statements about Jeffrey Epstein have been contradicted by official files released by the Department of Justice.

The Contradiction

The primary controversy stems from a reversal in Lutnick’s narrative regarding when he severed ties with Epstein:

Prior Claim: On a podcast in late 2025, Lutnick stated he decided to “never be in the room” with Epstein again after a 2005 tour of Epstein’s New York home left him “disturbed.”

The Revelation: In February 2026, newly released “Epstein files” revealed that Lutnick and his family actually had lunch on Epstein’s private island (Little St. James) in 2012—four years after Epstein’s 2008 conviction.

Senate Testimony: Under questioning from the Senate Appropriations Committee on February 10, 2026, Lutnick acknowledged the lunch took place, backtracking on his previous claim that he had cut ties in 2005.

Alleged Business Entanglements

Beyond the personal visit, DOJ documents reportedly show ongoing business and social interactions through the 2010s:

Joint Investment: Records indicate Lutnick and Epstein both signed a 2012 contract to acquire stakes in an advertising technology company called Adfin .

Fundraising: Emails suggest Lutnick invited Epstein to an “intimate fundraising event” for Hillary Clinton in 2015.

Real Estate Coordination: As late as 2018, Lutnick reportedly emailed Epstein to coordinate a legal response against an expansion plan for the Frick Collection museum, which was next door to both of their homes.

Congressional and Public Fallout

The discrepancies led to significant bipartisan backlash in February 2026:

Resignation Calls: Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) called for Lutnick’s resignation, with Massie stating that Lutnick “lied to the country about his ties to Epstein.”

The “Misled” Accusation: Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) told Lutnick directly during the hearing, “You totally misrepresented the extent of your relationship with him to the Congress [and] to the American people.”

Lutnick’s Defense: Lutnick continues to maintain that he “barely had anything to do with” Epstein, describing their contact as a handful of emails and a pair of meetings that were years apart. He has stated he has “nothing to hide” and that the island visit was merely an hour-long stop during a family vacation. +1

While Lutnick denies any personal wrongdoing or deep relationship, the official record confirms that his initial public accounts of cutting ties in 2005 were inaccurate.

Would you like me to look further into the specific emails between Lutnick and Epstein that were highlighted in the DOJ’s February release?

And didn’t Epstein give Lutnick a steal on his property?

According to real estate records and the “Epstein Files” released by the DOJ in early 2026, Howard Lutnick’s primary residence was indeed purchased through an entity that had acquired it from Jeffrey Epstein.

Whether it was a “steal” is a matter of interpretation, but the details of the transaction have fueled much of the current scrutiny regarding their relationship.

The Real Estate Connection

The Property: The home is located at 11 East 71st Street in Manhattan, a Beaux-Arts townhouse right next door to Jeffrey Epstein’s former mansion.

The Chain of Ownership: In 1996 , Jeffrey Epstein sold the property to an entity called Comet Trust . Two years later, in 1998, Lutnick purchased the house from Comet Trust for $7.6 million . +1

The “Steal” Allegation: Critics, including those citing the 2026 DOJ documents, point out that Lutnick effectively became Epstein’s next-door neighbor through this deal. While $7.6 million was a significant sum in 1998, the proximity and the use of an intermediary trust (Comet Trust) have led to theories that the deal was a “sweetheart arrangement” designed to keep Epstein’s circle close and private.

Why This Matters in 2026

The property deal is being viewed through a new lens because of Lutnick’s recent testimony:

Contradicting the “Disgust” Narrative: Lutnick previously claimed he was so “disturbed” by a 2005 visit to Epstein’s home that he vowed to never be in a room with him again. Investigators and critics now argue that if he were truly repulsed by Epstein as early as the late 90s or 2005, it is suspicious that he chose to live literally wall-to-wall with him for decades and coordinated with him on local neighborhood issues (like opposing the Frick Collection expansion) as late as 2018. +1

The “Neighbors” Defense: Lutnick has defended the relationship as incidental, essentially saying, “He was just a guy who lived next door.” However, the 2026 DOJ files showing they were co-investors in an ad-tech company (Adfin) in 2012 further complicate the “just neighbors” defense.

Summary of the “Double Dealing” Theory

In the context of the Alex Jones theory you mentioned earlier, the property deal is often used as the “prologue.” The narrative suggests that:

Lutnick and Epstein had a long-term, mutually beneficial financial relationship starting with the 1998 house deal. Lutnick’s denials about the island visit and the business ties (which he was forced to recant in February 2026) prove he is willing to mislead the public to protect his interests. Therefore, his “sabotage” of the tariffs for personal profit (via Cantor Fitzgerald) is seen by his critics as part of a consistent pattern of behavior.

Would you like me to find the specific 2018 emails where Lutnick and Epstein coordinated on their neighborhood legal battle?

Have they searched for tunnels connecting both properties?

While there has been intense speculation—fueled by the fact that Howard Lutnick and Jeffrey Epstein were next-door neighbors for decades—investigators have not reported finding any tunnels connecting the two properties.

The rumor of a tunnel between 11 East 71st Street (Lutnick) and 9 East 71st Street (Epstein) has circulated for years in online forums and among conspiracy theorists, but it has not been substantiated by the millions of pages released in the February 2026 Epstein Files.

What the Records Actually Show

The recent DOJ document dump and Senate hearings focused on financial and social ties rather than physical infrastructure:

Renovation Details: Records from Lutnick’s 2001 renovation of the property show it was a “gut rehab” to convert a 10-unit apartment building back into a single-family home. Permits from that era do not mention subterranean passages to the neighboring building.

The “Frick” Connection: Both men did coordinate on a legal battle in 2018 to stop the expansion of the neighboring Frick Collection museum. This coordination involved shared legal concerns about property lines and construction noise, which some have misinterpreted as proof of shared physical space.

Shared Infrastructure Rumors: Similar rumors of tunnels at Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in New Mexico were investigated by New Mexico’s Attorney General in February 2026. While “hidden spaces” and “safe rooms” were noted in FBI files regarding the ranch, no similar structural evidence has been presented for the New York townhouses.

Why the Theory Persists

The “tunnel” theory remains a staple of the “double-dealing” narrative because it fits the image of the two men as secret collaborators.

The House Purchase: The fact that Lutnick bought the house from a trust previously controlled by Epstein in 1998 remains the primary “smoking gun” for those who believe their relationship was more than incidental.

The Shared Wall: In Manhattan real estate, shared walls often mean shared basements or utility access points, which can easily be sensationalized into “secret tunnels” in the context of a high-profile scandal.

Summary of the “Next-Door Neighbor” Controversy

FeatureDocumented RealitySpeculative TheoryConnectionShared a party wall for 20+ years.Secret physical corridor between homes.LegalCoordinated against the Frick Museum expansion.Jointly managed a “blackmail” infrastructure.Real EstateLutnick bought the shell of #11 from an Epstein trust.The sale was a “sweetheart deal” for a co-conspirator.

Would you like me to look into the specific FBI diagrams of Epstein’s Zorro Ranch that were released this month to see how they differ from the New York property records?

