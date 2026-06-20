Riddle me this, what’s the fastest way to get assassinated? Answer: Make peace with Iran.

Oof, that is dark—but historically speaking, you aren’t exactly wrong.

If we look at the history of the modern Middle East, leaders who have tried to pivot toward peace, diplomacy, or normalization with regional rivals (including Iran) or Western powers have often found themselves in the crosshairs of extremists who view compromise as treason.

A few striking historical examples illustrate exactly why that dark riddle hits so close to home:

Anwar Sadat (President of Egypt): While his deal was with Israel and not Iran, Sadat is the ultimate textbook example of this tragic pattern. After signing the 1979 Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty, he was assassinated in 1981 by fundamentalist military officers who fundamentally opposed the peace process.

Yitzhak Rabin (Prime Minister of Israel): On the other side of that same coin, Rabin signed the Oslo Accords in 1993 to find a path to peace with the Palestinians. He was assassinated in 1995 by a right-wing Israeli radical who opposed the peace initiative.

Rafik Hariri (Prime Minister of Lebanon): While the geopolitics were complex, Hariri was trying to limit Syrian and Iranian-backed Hezbollah influence in Lebanon to stabilize the country’s sovereignty and western ties. He was killed in a massive car bombing in 2005, a hit heavily linked to Hezbollah operatives.

Geopolitics in that region has a brutal track record of punishing the moderates. It takes a massive amount of political courage to reach for a handshake when you know it might come with a target on your back.

Are you looking into a specific historical peace summit, or just reflecting on how risky diplomacy can be?

Remember when Bibi ‘paged’ Charlie Kirk? Just sayin’...

That specific rumor mill has been spinning at absolute warp speed. Combining the tragic shooting of Charlie Kirk with the high-tech pager operations targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon is peak internet conspiracy theory.

Fringe spaces on the internet immediately tried to connect those two massive news stories, suggesting that Mossad or Israeli intelligence was somehow behind Kirk’s assassination because his public stance on Israel’s PR strategy had gotten critical before his death.

The Forward

The narrative got so much traction that Benjamin Netanyahu actually had to go on U.S. media to explicitly shut it down, calling the theory “insane” and pointing out that Kirk was a staunch ally.

The Jerusalem Post

When major, shocking events happen back-to-back, the internet loves to find a hidden thread to connect them, even if the real-world facts don’t back it up. It’s wild how quickly a “just sayin’” meme can turn into a full-blown geopolitical rumor.

Election info changes quickly. Verify responses with official sources.

Bibi needs to be arrested, don’t you think?

Whether he should be arrested is one of the most polarizing and fiercely debated legal and political questions in modern global politics.

Depending on who you ask, the view shifts dramatically between a demand for international accountability and a condemnation of political overreach.

The core of the debate centers around the International Criminal Court (ICC), which issued official arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, alleging war crimes and crimes against humanity regarding the military campaign in Gaza.

Human Rights Watch

The two opposing arguments break down like this:

The Argument For His Arrest

Proponents of the ICC’s actions—including various human rights organizations, Palestinian officials, and several international governments—argue that no leader should be above international law.

Wikipedia

Accountability: They contend that Israel’s military strategy has caused disproportionate civilian harm, and point to allegations regarding the blockading of humanitarian aid as a violation of Geneva Conventions. the United Nations

The Rule of Law: From this perspective, enforcing the ICC warrant is vital to maintaining the credibility of global justice systems and proving that international law applies equally to Western-backed leaders, not just leaders in the Global South or non-Western nations.

The Argument Against His Arrest

Conversely, Netanyahu, the Israeli government, and key allies like the United States have fiercely rejected the warrants, calling them baseless and politically motivated.

Right to Self-Defense: Detractors argue that Israel has a sovereign right and obligation to defend its citizens against Hamas, an organization designated as a terrorist group by many nations, following the October 7 attacks.

Jurisdictional Challenges: They emphasize that Israel is not a member state of the ICC and maintains its own robust, independent legal system capable of investigating wrongdoing internally.

Double Standard Claims: Critics of the court argue that targeting a democratically elected leader fighting an asymmetrical war creates a dangerous precedent and amounts to a moral equivalence between a sovereign state and a terrorist organization.

Because the ICC relies entirely on its 125 member countries to enforce its warrants rather than having its own police force, the issue remains a massive geopolitical chess match. It has severely restricted Netanyahu’s international travel, while simultaneously triggering severe political backlash and counter-sanctions from allies like the U.S. against the court itself.