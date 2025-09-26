Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Coolidge's avatar
Keith Coolidge
14m

Three other possible shooters . Brown shirt guy in front of him palm derringer . White shirt guy behind him, cell phone gun . Sniper in potted bush up high behind him . The kid is a Patsy

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Observer's avatar
Observer
2h

Looks like, 'Chozeninite' agents have hijacked the not so alert Christian Zionist and Western Nationalist movements, Kirk, Tommy Robinson, Farange, and scores of not so smart governments.....

https://henrymakow.com/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture