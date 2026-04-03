Interesting, but not my cup of tea. I love gymnastics, though! I worked with female gymnasts when I was younger, as a pianist. I played for them at meets, for their floor exercise routines. I was even the pianist for the US team at an international meet in Toronto, in 1974, at a pre-Olympic Trials competition. It was wonderful, working with them, and being around the world's top women gymnasts! (These days, live pianists don't play at meets. The gymnasts use recorded music for their floor exercise routines. I was among the last generation of pianists to play live at gymnastics competitions.)
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Interesting, but not my cup of tea. I love gymnastics, though! I worked with female gymnasts when I was younger, as a pianist. I played for them at meets, for their floor exercise routines. I was even the pianist for the US team at an international meet in Toronto, in 1974, at a pre-Olympic Trials competition. It was wonderful, working with them, and being around the world's top women gymnasts! (These days, live pianists don't play at meets. The gymnasts use recorded music for their floor exercise routines. I was among the last generation of pianists to play live at gymnastics competitions.)