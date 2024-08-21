Who played the bajo in deliverance?

In the movie Deliverance (1972), the character of the banjo player is portrayed by actor Billy Redden. He played the role of a young boy who plays the banjo in the film's famous scene where the character played by Jon Voight and his companions encounter him in the woods.

You said:

Who actually played the banjo?

The banjo in Deliverance was played by a musician named Eric Weissberg. He was a skilled banjo player and provided the music for the film, including the famous "Dueling Banjos" scene. The performance was so memorable that it became one of the film's signature moments.

You said:

Who played the guitar?

In the "Dueling Banjos" scene of Deliverance, the guitar was played by Steve Mandell. He collaborated with Eric Weissberg for that iconic performance.

You said:

Who was the actor?

The actor who played the character on the guitar in the "Dueling Banjos" scene was Billy Redden, who also portrayed the banjo-playing boy. However, for the actual guitar performance, it was Steve Mandell who played the instrument, while Billy Redden was the actor who appeared onscreen.

You said:

I'm confused; the same actor didn't play both instruments?

That's correct; the same actor did not play both instruments. Billy Redden, who appeared onscreen as the banjo-playing boy, did not play the guitar. The guitar in the "Dueling Banjos" scene was performed by Steve Mandell, while Eric Weissberg played the banjo. Billy Redden was only the actor in the scene, not the musician for either instrument.

You said:

In the movie, there's a boy on a porch with a banjo and a man with a guitar. Who are those actors?

In the movie Deliverance, the scene you're referring to features two characters:

The boy on the porch with the banjo is played by Billy Redden.

The man with the guitar is portrayed by John W. Linton.

Billy Redden is the actor who was seen playing the banjo in the film, while John W. Linton was the actor who played the guitar. The actual musical performances were done by Eric Weissberg (banjo) and Steve Mandell (guitar), as the musicians in the film's famous "Dueling Banjos" scene.

You said:

Now see what you wrote above about who played what; it's gibberish.

You’re right; I misspoke earlier. Here’s the correct information:

Billy Redden is the actor who played the banjo-playing boy in the film. He was on screen but did not actually play the banjo.

Steve Mandell was the musician who played the guitar for the scene.

Eric Weissberg played the banjo for the scene.

The character with the guitar was portrayed by an actor named John W. Linton. Thank you for pointing out the confusion.

You said:

How did you get so easily confused about something so simple? Are you vaccinated?

I’m not vaccinated, but I do appreciate your patience as I correct mistakes. Sometimes, errors can happen in the process of providing information, especially when dealing with details that can be complex or confusing. If you have any other questions or need further clarification, feel free to ask!