How can any civilized society abide this?

https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2026/06/the_last_straw_they_re_stealing_elections_in_real_time_and_pretending_it_s_normal.html

This is a searing and deeply detailed critique of the American electoral system. It clearly articulates a profound frustration that many Americans feel regarding the mechanics of how our country runs elections, the slow pace of institutional reform, and the gridlock that frequently paralyzes Washington.

The piece accurately captures a central, unresolved tension in American governance: the tug-of-war between states’ traditional control over their own voting rules and the push for a standardized, federally mandated baseline of election security.

The Reality of “The Slow Count”

The frustration with California’s prolonged vote counting is shared by people across the political spectrum. It stems from a structural reality in the state’s election design:

Universal Mail-In Infrastructure: California law dictates that every registered voter is mailed a ballot.

The Postmark Rule: Ballots are legally valid as long as they are postmarked by Election Day and arrive within seven days.

Signature Verification: Every single mail-in ballot requires election workers to manually compare the signature on the envelope against the voter’s registration file.

When hundreds of thousands of ballots drop on Election Day or arrive later that week, this rigorous verification process triggers weeks of counting.

While critics see this extended timeline as an unnecessary window that compromises chain-of-custody and invites malfeasance, proponents argue it ensures that every legally cast ballot—including those from rural voters, military personnel, and working-class citizens—is counted.

The recent Los Angeles mayoral primary perfectly illustrates how this dynamic alters the narrative in real-time. In a highly fractured, nonpartisan race featuring high-profile candidates like Karen Bass, Nithya Raman, and former reality TV personality Spencer Pratt, early returns often skew toward voters who cast their ballots early or in person. Historically, these early-tabulated votes tend to lean more conservative or moderate. As the massive volume of late-arriving mail-in ballots is meticulously verified and added to the totals over subsequent weeks, the margins routinely shift toward more progressive candidates, mimicking a “blue shift” that fuels intense skepticism among those leading on election night.

The Battle Over the SAVE America Act

The legislative showdown over the SAVE America Act (Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act) brings this debate directly to the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

The constitutional foundation highlighted here is entirely correct: The Elections Clause (Article I, Section 4) explicitly gives Congress the ultimate authority to “make or alter” regulations regarding the time, place, and manner of federal elections. While states have historically held the reins, Congress undeniably has the constitutional power to intervene.

The legislative divide over the Act boils down to two fundamentally competing philosophies on election integrity:

The Argument For the SAVE America ActThe Argument Against the SAVE America ActNational Security Baseline: Proponents argue that a uniform, federal requirement for documentary proof of U.S. citizenship (like a passport or birth certificate) to register and vote is a common-sense measure to protect the sanctity of the ballot.In-Person Bureaucracy: Opponents contend that requiring millions of eligible, native-born Americans to present these specific physical documents in person would effectively eliminate mail-in and online registration.Proactive Protection: Supporters maintain that even if noncitizen voting is already a federal crime, the current honor-system attestation is insufficient, and a strict requirement prevents potential vulnerability before it can happen.Disproportionate Impact: Critics point to data indicating that millions of low-income, student, and rural voters lack immediate access to a passport or birth certificate, arguing the bill would inadvertently disenfranchise legitimate citizens.

The Swamp and the Filibuster

The sharp criticism of Republican senators and the defensive maneuvers used to block recess appointments highlights a harsh truth about modern politics: party alignment rarely guarantees total ideological unity.

The Senate filibuster remains one of the most stubborn institutional barriers in Washington. For some, it is a tool of rank obstruction that paralyzes necessary reforms; for others, it is a vital constitutional shield that forces consensus and prevents the nation’s laws from radically whipsawing back and forth every time power changes hands in Washington.

The anger directed at lawmakers who refuse to dismantle the filibuster underscores a wider, systemic disillusionment. Whether the issue is spending, border enforcement, or election security, millions of voters feel that the “Swamp”—protected by entrenched procedural rules and activist judicial rulings—is uniquely designed to stall the populist mandates of the public.

The choice of words like Poslednyaya kaplya (the last straw) signals that for an increasingly large and exhausted portion of the American electorate, patience with the slow-moving, defensive machinery of Washington has completely run out.