What does this say about Fauci?

This video from Fox News features a congressional hearing where Senator Josh Hawley sharply criticizes Dr. Anthony Fauci, accusing him of self-dealing and unethical behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic [01:05, 07:10].

Key accusations made against Dr. Fauci in the video include:

Invoking the Fifth Amendment: When questioned by Senator Hawley, Dr. Fauci consistently declines to answer, citing his rights under the Fifth Amendment [00:01].

Profiting During the Pandemic: Hawley alleges that Dr. Fauci accumulated wealth while hundreds of thousands of Americans were dying, bringing his net worth to over $12 million and securing a government pension paying upwards of $400,000 in its first year [01:05, 06:24].

Misuse of Federal Resources: The video claims that Dr. Fauci used federal employees, government time, and agency resources (such as official emails) to solicit and apply for numerous cash prizes and awards for himself, including a $900,000 Dan David Award and at least eight other federal or foundation cash prizes [01:17, 02:49, 03:08].

Undue Pressure on Ethics Watchdogs: Hawley accuses Dr. Fauci’s staff of pressuring ethics officials to clear the cash awards so that Dr. Fauci could receive the money [04:16].

Throughout the questioning, Dr. Fauci declines to respond to the allegations, repeatedly stating on the advice of counsel that he is invoking his Fifth Amendment rights [00:01].

Watch the video here:

‘YOU GOT RICH!’: Hawley EXPLODES while Fauci sits in silence

Fox News · 53K views

Why doesn’t Congress subpoena his staff?

Congress has actually subpoenaed and targeted Dr. Fauci’s staff and close advisors as part of its investigations into the COVID-19 pandemic and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

For example, the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic issued subpoenas to top Fauci advisors and aides—such as Dr. David Morens—to compel testimony and examine internal communications regarding agency transparency, communications, and pandemic origins.

When congressional committees choose whether to issue subpoenas, they weigh several factors:

Scope of Investigation: Committees generally prioritize targets who held direct decision-making authority or whose specific emails and actions are central to the allegations being probed.

Voluntary vs. Compelled Cooperation: Investigators often start with voluntary document requests, interviews, or transcript sessions before resorting to formal subpoenas.

Strategic Focus: Lawmakers sometimes focus their high-profile public hearings and subpoena power primarily on agency heads or key architects of policy, bringing in staff for depositions or targeted questioning depending on what emerges from internal agency emails and records.

I mean those who solicited cash prizes for him.

When it comes to specific staff members like Greg Folkers (Fauci’s chief of staff) and Patricia Conrad (his personal assistant)—who were referenced in the hearing for helping gather materials and coordinate awards—Congress often handles staff testimonies differently than high-profile agency heads or political appointees: