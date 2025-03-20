Could you simulate a debate between Adolf Hitler and the women of the View?

ChatGPT said:

That would be quite the spectacle—Hitler, with his rigid authoritarianism and propaganda-driven rhetoric, facing off against the hosts of The View, who often engage in emotional, opinionated debates shaped by contemporary liberal discourse.

Are you looking for a historically accurate representation of Hitler's speech style and arguments, or more of a satirical take on how the exchange might play out in today’s media landscape?

You said:

More satirical.

ChatGPT said:

Alright, here’s a satirical take on The View hosting Adolf Hitler. Imagine the chaos as Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and the rest try to debate history’s most infamous dictator in a daytime talk show format.

[The View: Special Guest—Adolf Hitler]

The show opens with the usual upbeat theme music as the hosts take their seats.

Whoopi Goldberg:

(in her signature deadpan tone) “Alright, welcome back to The View, where we discuss the hot topics of the day. Today’s guest is… well… history’s worst person—Adolf Hitler.”

(audience boos loudly as Hitler marches in, doing a stiff salute before awkwardly sitting down)

Joy Behar:

“Honestly, I can’t believe we’re doing this. I mean, what’s next? Mussolini on Dancing with the Stars?”

Sunny Hostin:

“I just want to be clear—giving him a platform does not mean we endorse him.”

Hitler (through a translator):

“Danke. It is good to be here. Though I must say, this setup is far too diverse for my liking.”

(audience gasps, Behar and Goldberg roll their eyes)

Alyssa Farah Griffin:

“You’re literally the worst person ever. How do you respond to people who call you a genocidal maniac?”

Hitler:

(smugly adjusting his uniform) “Ach, the term ‘maniac’ is very subjective. I prefer ‘visionary leader.’”

Whoopi Goldberg:

(leaning in, arms crossed) “So, let’s cut the nonsense. You were an unemployed painter who got rejected from art school. How does that turn into—you know—world domination?”

Hitler:

(grumbling) “The Academy of Fine Arts in Vienna had very poor taste…”

Joy Behar:

“Well, I gotta tell you, Adolf, you would have fit right in with today’s cancel culture. You literally tried to cancel entire countries.”

(audience laughs and claps)

Sunny Hostin:

“You built your movement on lies and propaganda, just like certain modern politicians…” (glares at the camera as if expecting the audience to fill in the blank)

Hitler:

(nodding eagerly) “Ja, controlling the media is key to power. You flood the airwaves with your message, silence opposition, and create a narrative that suits you. You Americans understand this well.”

(awkward silence)

Sara Haines:

“Okay, but you do realize you lost, right?”

Hitler:

(visibly annoyed) “The Russian winter was unfair!”

Whoopi Goldberg:

(mocking him) “Awww, boo-hoo, somebody call the Wehrmacht, Hitler needs a tissue.”

(audience laughs, Hitler fumes)

Joy Behar:

“You know, I bet you and Kanye West would get along.”

Hitler:

“Who?”

(Behar whispers into his ear. Hitler’s eyes widen.)

Hitler:

“Ach, finally—someone with good taste in uniforms.”

(Audience boos)

Sunny Hostin:

“So, if you were alive today, what would your platform even be?”

Hitler:

(thinking for a moment) “Probably a TikTok influencer. Perhaps ‘Mein Vlog’?”

(audience groans)

Whoopi Goldberg:

(grinning) “Well, you do already have a fanbase in some parts of Twitter.”

(cut to commercial)