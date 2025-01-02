His Excellency, Maximillian Winey has hit a new low in pampering, or high, depending on your, or his, perspective. I have noticed a pattern in his willingness to eat readily, correlating positively with how freshly-cooked his food is. When it’s warm and fresh, he dives right in. His eagerness then tapers off with subsequent meals, meals refrigerated for obvious reasons. I noticed his refusal to eat his mulch (cooked chicken, pumpkin, carrots, rice, oats and chia seeds along with chicken cooked separately and placed on top along with some high protein dry food. This morning, I decided to wrap everything in tinfoil and heat it up. He dove right in as if it were freshly cooked. I predict he will eventually need 24 hour K-9 masseuses just to get out of bed.