Do you people who follow ‘the science’ always give actual scientists the bum’s rush in this shabby, unprofessional manner? Are you admitting you can’t evaluate serious science because the world has too many pretend scientists?

Hello!

Thank your for interest in Carbon180. Because we get so many emails from carbon removal enthusiasts like you, we are not able to reply personally to all inquiries. Rest assured, we received yours and greatly appreciate you reaching out. If your email requests more personal attention, we will get back with you promptly.

If your question pertains to our development team (regarding donations and grants), please send your inquiries to development@carbon180.org to receive a quicker response. Similarly, we have a dedicated media@carbon180.org for all media inquiries.





In the meantime, feel free to sign up for our newsletter, peruse our blog, or learn more about carbon removal on our website.

Be well –

The Carbon180 team

Sent with Proton Mail secure email.

------- Forwarded Message -------

From: Timothy Winey

Date: On Monday, March 23rd, 2026 at 7:42 PM

Subject: URGENT TECHNICAL INQUIRY: Evidence of Ambient Carbon Scavenging in Legacy ICE Fleets

To:



