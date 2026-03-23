Hilarious!
Do you people who follow ‘the science’ always give actual scientists the bum’s rush in this shabby, unprofessional manner? Are you admitting you can’t evaluate serious science because the world has too many pretend scientists?
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------- Forwarded Message -------
From: Timothy Winey
Date: On Monday, March 23rd, 2026 at 7:42 PM
Subject: URGENT TECHNICAL INQUIRY: Evidence of Ambient Carbon Scavenging in Legacy ICE Fleets
To:
To the Technical Policy Teams,
I am reaching out to share 18-point NDIR gas analysis data that challenges the current baseline for internal combustion emissions. In 2015, during controlled testing of “unwrapped” production engines (1993 Toyota, 2010 VW), we recorded a sustained 16.3% CO2 output.
As you are aware, the stoichiometric limit for gasoline in ambient air is 15.5%. The 0.8% delta—combined with Negative Hydrocarbon (-1 ppm) readings—indicates active Atmospheric Scavenging (Mobile Direct Air Capture).
Given your work on high-integrity carbon removals and the EU CRCF, I believe this data proves that legacy vehicle fleets can be transitioned into Net-Negative Environmental Assets rather than being slated for scrappage.
I am attaching the 18-point data table and a brief on the “Resonant Detonation” state that enabled this result. I am looking for a technical lead to review this as a potential “High-Durability” removal pathway.
Sincerely,
Timothy Winey
https://drive.proton.me/urls/AFE7GFB8R8#zSi3Z1ykUAUJ
Hertfordshire University Diesel Testing: