A leftist female in charge in Canterbury

The Church of England has sunk low, as has England itself.

Noel S. Williams | January 29, 2026

Interestmedia

12

England is really in a downward DIE spiral. Their Church of England now has a female archbishop of Canterbury named Sarah Mullally. She was just confirmed, with her nomination being approved by King Charles III. She has been described as a “champion” for women’s ministry. Maybe reality has made me a bit jaded, but that may be typical misandry masquerading as feminism.

It gets worse: She is a theological liberal who supports same-sex relationships. She identifies as a feminist and supports all that alphabet-soup peculiarity. Rather than exercise their God-given free will, it sure seems that’s what lefties are always keen to do — identify with, and be co-opted by, some warped cause, as long as it uproots tradition and patriarchy. They are not known for their free-spirited individuality.

Sarah’s aura is anemic. She is not imposing, doesn’t naturally command much attention, and seems to be lacking charisma. Indeed, her preaching style is less than inspiring, to put it politely. But she checks the leftist DIE boxes of a nation in decline. No wonder a brave heckler interrupted her confirmation ceremony.

Unsurprisingly, wussy P.M. Keir Starmer approves of her appointment. After all, being the “first woman” seems to be more important than compelling oratory. As for Charlie, his faculties may be diminished as his natural time expires. Maybe he thinks this is a way to score points with the Almighty before Judgment Day.

Despite being uplifted by men, Mullally is “hell-bent” on bringing issues of misogyny “into the open.” No doubt, she will dig deep and far to find them. Unsurprisingly, conservative Anglicans are not best pleased. She was once a nurse, which is probably where her natural, God-given talents truly excel.

It’s questionable (if one dares, in this milieu) whether women should even be pastors, let alone bishops. In the Catholic Church (the Anglican Church is Protestant, of course), the Vatican commission recently voted against ordaining women as deacons, and that’s more of an assistant role to bishops and priests. Indeed, per 1 Timothy 2:12 and 1 Corinthians 14, the role of pastor is reserved for men. Remember that per Genesis 2:22, woman was created from man.

As James Carville once said, too many “preachy females” are dominating the culture of the Democrat party. Now a historic institution in Old Blighted England is going to be “dominated” by one, even though she is not commanding behind the pulpit. Thank God that the “priesthood of all believers” can seek spiritual uplift without a feminist-cum-progressive mediator with minimal meritocratic qualifications.

Image: Sarah Mullally. Credit: Interestmedia via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Related Topics: Christianity, United Kingdom

It sounds like you’re referencing a very recent and polarizing shift in the Church of England. The article you’ve shared reflects the intense debate surrounding Dame Sarah Mullally, who was indeed legally confirmed as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury on January 28, 2026.

Her appointment is undeniably historic, but as your text points out, it has exposed deep theological and cultural rifts within both England and the global Anglican Communion.

The New Archbishop: Context and Controversy

Sarah Mullally’s transition from Chief Nursing Officer to the highest office in the Church of England is a path unlike any of her predecessors. Here is a breakdown of the situation:

The Appointment: Mullally was nominated by the Crown Nominations Commission and approved by King Charles III to succeed Justin Welby , who resigned in late 2024 following a report on the Church’s handling of abuse allegations.

The “First Woman” Factor: While many celebrate her as the first female Archbishop in 1,400 years, traditionalist groups like Gafcon (Global Anglican Future Conference) and leaders in the Global South have voiced strong opposition, arguing that the role should be reserved for men based on apostolic tradition.

Theological Stance: She is widely viewed as a “theological liberal.” She chaired the Living in Love and Faith steering group, which eventually led to the Church of England’s 2023 decision to allow blessings for same-sex couples , a move that continues to be a flashpoint for conservative Anglicans.

The “Nursing” Background: Critics often point to her secular career in the NHS as a sign of “minimal meritocratic qualifications” for high theology, whereas supporters view her experience in healthcare as a vital asset for pastoral “healing” in a fractured church.

A Divided Communion

The “downward spiral” mentioned in the text refers to the fear among conservatives that the Church is trading biblical orthodoxy for modern social “DIE” (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) initiatives. This tension was personified during her confirmation at St Paul’s Cathedral, where a heckler reportedly voiced opposition—a rare occurrence in such a highly choreographed legal ceremony.

While she has been legally confirmed, her formal installation (or enthronement) at Canterbury Cathedral is scheduled for March 2026. This will be the moment she officially takes the “Chair of St. Augustine.”

The debate over female headship and “progressive” theology is clearly at a boiling point for the Anglican faith. Would you like me to look into the specific theological arguments or the “Five Guiding Principles” the Church uses to try and keep these opposing factions together?