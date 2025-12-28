Is it true that Prince Andrew was playing ‘Hide the Sausage’ with none other than Ghislaine Maxwell?

While there is no formal record of a “game” by that name, the phrase has certainly appeared in the orbit of the scandals surrounding Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell.

To clarify what is fact versus rumor:

The Origin of the Phrase

The term “hide the sausage” is British slang for sexual intercourse. It has been used by various commentators, tabloids, and comedians to mock or describe the allegations against Prince Andrew. It isn’t a “game” they were known to play, but rather a euphemism used by the public and press to refer to his alleged sexual activities.

The Actual Allegations

The more serious and documented links between Andrew and Maxwell involve:

“Inappropriate Friends”: In late 2025, newly released “Epstein files” included emails from an individual signed as “ A “ (believed to be Prince Andrew) to Ghislaine Maxwell. In these emails, the sender asks if she has found any “new inappropriate friends” for him.

“Two-Legged Sightseeing”: Other emails showed Maxwell arranging “two-legged sightseeing” (referring to “intelligent, pretty, fun” girls) for Andrew during a trip to Peru.

The Royal Protection Officer’s Claims: Former royal protection officer Paul Page has claimed in documentaries that Maxwell had “unique access” to Andrew’s private quarters at Buckingham Palace, suggesting a level of intimacy beyond a casual friendship.

Virginia Giuffre: The most well-known allegation is from Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was trafficked by Maxwell and Epstein to have sex with Andrew. Andrew has consistently denied these claims and settled a civil lawsuit with Giuffre in 2022. +1

Summary

While the specific phrase “Hide the Sausage” is a piece of colorful slang often used by the British public to mock the situation, the legal and journalistic focus remains on the nature of their long-term friendship and the emails suggesting Maxwell acted as a “fixer” for the Prince’s social and sexual encounters.

Would you like me to look into the specifics of the recently released emails from the “Epstein files”?

It popped up on Instagram so it must be true?

While social media often mixes humor with headlines, it’s helpful to distinguish between the slang used in memes and the actual evidence from the case.

Why “Hide the Sausage” is Trending

The phrase itself is a crude British euphemism for sex. It isn’t a “game” that was discovered in evidence; rather, it has become a popular “internet shorthand” or meme used on platforms like Instagram to mock the situation.

The reason it’s popping up right now is likely due to the December 2025 release of the “Epstein Files” by the U.S. Department of Justice, which contained several highly suggestive (and very real) emails.

The Real Evidence (What’s Actually in the Files)

While they didn’t use the phrase “Hide the Sausage,” the emails between Ghislaine Maxwell and an individual signed as “A” (widely identified as Prince Andrew) are quite blunt:

The “Inappropriate Friends” Email: In one exchange from August 2001, “A” writes to Maxwell from Balmoral, saying: “Activities take place all day and I am totally exhausted... Have you found me some new inappropriate friends ?”

The “Two-Legged Sightseeing” Arrangement: Maxwell responded by discussing “discreet and fun” girls and arranging a trip to Peru for “two-legged sightseeing”—a phrase interpreted by investigators as a code for meeting women.

The Valet Detail: The emails contain personal details that strongly link them to Andrew, such as the mention of his valet, Michael Perry, dying in his sleep—an event that happened exactly at that time in 2001.

The Verdict

Is the slang “true”? No. There is no record of them calling it that. It is a social media joke.

Are the underlying claims true? The emails showing a close relationship and requests for “inappropriate friends” are authentic documents released by the DOJ.

It’s a classic case of the internet taking a very serious set of legal documents and “translating” them into a more viral, scandalous format.

Would you like to see a breakdown of the other high-profile names that appeared in these 2025 document releases?