You said:

How hard can it be to write a crime drama where the actions of the characters match their motives and resolves logically at the end? I'm thinking of the television abortion Blacklist that had more holes than a Swiss cheese factory.

ChatGPT said:

It shouldn't be hard at all if the writers respect logic and cause-and-effect. A good crime drama needs three basic things:

Consistent Character Motives – Every action a character takes should be driven by a motive that makes sense. If a character betrays someone, there needs to be a compelling reason (money, survival, revenge, etc.), not just because the plot demands a "shocking twist." Actions Lead to Consequences – When characters make choices, those choices should have logical consequences. If a criminal mastermind gets sloppy, they should face repercussions. If an investigator finds a lead, it should actually move the case forward rather than just serve as filler. A Resolution That Ties It All Together – The ending should be earned, not pulled out of thin air. If a villain has been three steps ahead the whole series, they shouldn’t suddenly become an idiot just so they can get caught in the finale. Similarly, if a twist happens, it should be properly foreshadowed.

I get what you mean about Blacklist—it had moments where it seemed like they were just throwing darts at a board for plot points. Characters would make insane decisions with no justification, betrayals happened just because it was Thursday, and half the time, the main character acted like she was in a different show. It’s like they started with a great premise but didn’t care if the puzzle pieces actually fit.

Are you thinking of writing a crime drama yourself, or just venting about the ones that fumble?

You said:

Could you re-write the plot of the show with a logical ending with no ambiguous identities leaving me hanging?

ChatGPT said:

Absolutely! Let’s fix The Blacklist by keeping its strongest elements (Raymond Reddington’s charisma, the FBI task force, and the larger conspiracy) while eliminating the plot holes, identity nonsense, and endless ambiguity.

The Blacklist: Rewritten

Premise:

Raymond Reddington (a real, non-cloned, non-body-swapped, non-secret-parent) is a brilliant ex-spy turned criminal mastermind. He surrenders to the FBI with an offer: he'll help them take down the world's most dangerous criminals—but only if he works exclusively with Elizabeth Keen, a rookie profiler with a hidden past.

Unlike the original, this version keeps the mystery intriguing but actually answers questions within a reasonable time frame instead of dragging them out for eight seasons.

Season 1-3: The Foundation

Reddington helps the FBI take down criminals on his "Blacklist," but it’s not out of altruism—he’s eliminating threats to his own empire while manipulating law enforcement.

Elizabeth Keen learns that her parents were involved in Cold War intelligence operations, but instead of that mess with secret identities and fake deaths, it’s straightforward: her mother, Katarina Rostova, was a Russian spy who turned double agent and disappeared.

Tom Keen is actually an undercover agent (not a random spy-for-hire) assigned to watch her due to her parents' history, but he eventually defects out of love.

Key Reveal (End of Season 3):

Reddington is NOT Keen’s father. He knew her real father, who was killed in an operation gone wrong.

Katarina is alive and in hiding because she possesses a secret—something that could destabilize governments.

Season 4-5: The True Villain Emerges

The Task Force starts uncovering links between Blacklist criminals and a shadowy organization—one that Reddington is both fighting and profiting from.

It turns out that Reddington’s real enemy isn’t the US government or rival criminals but The Cabal , a global network of intelligence operatives, politicians, and corporate powerbrokers controlling world affairs.

Keen learns her mother didn’t just disappear—she’s been running from The Cabal, who framed her as a traitor.

Key Reveal (End of Season 5):

The Cabal is planning to trigger a war using a deepfake assassination of a world leader.

Reddington has been trying to destroy The Cabal because they betrayed him decades ago.

Katarina finally re-emerges, revealing the full truth: the war was planned to cover up the Cabal’s financial crimes, and they need her dead because she has proof.

Season 6-7: The Final Conflict

Reddington and the Task Force race against time to stop The Cabal.

Katarina is captured but uses her knowledge to force a confrontation between world powers, exposing The Cabal’s existence.

The Task Force, now a rogue unit, works off-the-books to dismantle the organization, using Reddington’s criminal network as leverage.

Key Reveal (Series Finale):

Reddington sacrifices himself to take down The Cabal’s leader (someone we’ve known from early seasons—maybe Harold Cooper’s boss).

Elizabeth Keen survives but chooses to disappear rather than live under surveillance.

Katarina is cleared of false charges but chooses exile, knowing the world will never trust her.

The FBI dismantles The Blacklist operation, but in a final scene, one of Reddington’s old associates receives a new list—implying that someone else has taken up the mantle.

No secret fathers. No clones. No “I’m actually your mom in disguise.” Just a tight, character-driven crime saga that ends with a satisfying resolution.

What do you think? Would this version of The Blacklist have been worth watching?