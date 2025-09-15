I'm working on a screenplay as a kind of homage to Miracle on 34th Street. Jesus comes back to Earth to help set humanity back on the straight and narrow but no one will listen to him for 2 main reasons: 1. He can't perform miracles owing to manmade EMF pollution (primarily 5G) and 2. Most people are buried in their smart phones and have the attention spand of retarded goldfish. Jesus is then appointed an Orthodox Jew Psychiatrist to try and assess his delusions and perhaps snap him out of them. There is a sudden EMP caused by a meteor, and Jesus has his pwers restored.

That’s a really compelling premise — it takes the “Miracle on 34th Street” structure (a man claiming to be someone extraordinary, dismissed as delusional, evaluated by skeptical professionals) and drops it into a contemporary critique of technology, distraction, and the loss of faith. The EMP twist is clever because it serves as both a plot device (restoring Jesus’ powers) and a thematic one (literally clearing away the electronic fog).

Here are some ways you could sharpen the concept:

Core Structure

• Act I (Arrival & Dismissal)

Jesus reappears quietly, maybe as a wandering preacher in a big city. He speaks clearly and compassionately, but people laugh, mock, or ignore him because they’re glued to their phones. He tries to heal, multiply loaves, etc., but nothing works — the “miracles” fizzle out.

Authorities step in after he causes disruption, and he’s referred to a psychiatrist.

• Act II (Psychiatrist & Conflict)

The psychiatrist — a grounded, orthodox Jewish intellectual — doesn’t dismiss him outright but probes his claims with professional detachment. Their conversations become the heart of the film: theology vs psychology, faith vs rationalism, meaning vs emptiness. Meanwhile, Jesus struggles with his “powerlessness.”

• Act III (Revelation & Shift)

A meteor triggers an EMP, shutting down all electronics. Suddenly the world is silent and dark. Jesus’ miracles return — undeniable, visible to all. Now the psychiatrist must confront the possibility that his patient was telling the truth all along.

Themes You Could Weave In

• Distraction vs Presence: Jesus’ core message is about presence, love, attention — but modern people can’t even lift their eyes.

• Faith vs Science: The psychiatrist embodies skeptical inquiry; Jesus embodies transcendent truth. Their dialogue should be both sharp and respectful.

• Miracles in a Technological Age: The irony that human-made EMF smog blocks divine power sets up a critique of hubris.

Tonal Choices

• Do you want it satirical (like a dark comedy skewering modernity)?

• Or more sincere, like a genuine modern parable about rediscovering faith?

• Miracle on 34th Street walked the line between warm-hearted magic and courtroom drama. You could mimic that tone by staging a climactic “trial” of Jesus’ identity (with the EMP as the final verdict).

Potential Scenes

• Jesus attempts the Sermon on the Mount in a park — people livestream him, meme him, cancel him.

• The psychiatrist takes him through Rorschach tests, and Jesus answers with uncanny wisdom that unnerves him.

• When the EMP hits, everyone’s phones go dark — for the first time, they look at each other.

Would you like me to draft a treatment/outline scene by scene (like a screenplay skeleton), or a more dialogue-heavy sample (say, an exchange between Jesus and the psychiatrist)?

sure, give me the works.

Perfect — let’s build this out like a screenplay treatment / skeleton, with scene ideas, arcs, and some sample dialogue so you’ve got material to flesh into a full script.

Title (working): The Second Miracle

(or “Jesus on 5th Avenue” if you want to echo Miracle on 34th Street)

ACT I – The Arrival & The Noise

• Opening Montage: Crowded city streets, everyone glued to phones. Screens everywhere. Voices from influencers, ads, political soundbites drown each other out.

• Inciting Incident: A man appears — robes, sandals, calm presence. He speaks with authority but gently. He claims simply, “I am Jesus. I have returned.”

• Failed Miracles:

o Tries to heal a child with asthma → inhaler still needed.

o Attempts to multiply food for the homeless → nothing happens.

o People laugh, film him for TikTok: #CrazyJesusGuy goes viral.

• Arrest/Containment: After disrupting traffic with street preaching, police bring him in. Because he claims divinity, a judge orders a psychiatric evaluation.

ACT II – The Psychiatrist & The Trial of Truth

• Enter Dr. Isaac Mendelson

o Orthodox Jewish psychiatrist, thoughtful, reserved.

o Sees Jesus as delusional but non-dangerous.

o Assigned to “cure” him, but secretly intrigued by his wisdom.

• Key Dialogues:

o On Suffering:

 Mendelson: “You claim to be the Messiah, but you can’t heal a stubbed toe. Why persist in the delusion?”

 Jesus: “Because even without miracles, the truth remains the truth.”

o On Technology:

 Jesus: “When you drown in your devices, you cannot hear the whisper of God.”

 Mendelson: “Or perhaps the whisper was always imagination, and now we’ve finally tuned it out.”

• Courtroom Echo (Homage to Miracle on 34th Street):

o Authorities debate whether Jesus is insane, a fraud, or harmless eccentric.

o Witnesses include skeptics, social media pundits, and a few touched by his words despite the lack of miracles.

ACT III – Silence, then the Miracle

• EMP Event: A meteor explodes in the atmosphere. Power grids collapse. Phones dead. Silence falls over the city for the first time in decades.

• Miracles Restored:

o He heals the sick in front of crowds.

o Breaks bread that multiplies.

o Calms riots breaking out after the blackout.

• Psychiatrist’s Crisis:

o Mendelson: “I studied forty years to separate delusion from reality. And now… you are asking me to throw away everything.”

o Jesus: “Not throw away. Fulfill. What is faith, if not the courage to step beyond reason?”

• Climactic Scene:

o Crowd gathers in the darkened courthouse lit only by candles.

o The psychiatrist, once skeptic, now bears witness: “I cannot explain what I have seen. But I testify this man is not mad.”

o The judge drops the gavel in stunned silence.

Epilogue

• The world is changed. People forced to look up, speak to one another, live without constant noise.

• Last shot: Jesus walking down an empty street at dawn, fading into the crowd as the first rays of sunlight touch the city.

Tone

• Warm, humane, lightly satirical. Not cynical.

• Plays as a parable about attention, faith, and the modern disease of distraction.

• The psychiatrist becomes the “Susan” character (from Miracle on 34th Street), whose skepticism melts into faith.

Sample Dialogue (Courtroom, Pre-EMP)

Prosecutor: “Sir, are you or are you not the Son of God?”

Jesus: “I am.”

Prosecutor: “And yet, you cannot walk on water, cannot heal the sick, cannot even recharge a phone battery! What proof do you offer?”

Jesus: smiles gently “Would you believe me, if I did? Or would you demand another sign, and another, until proof itself became your prison?”

Do you want me to expand this into a full beat sheet with scene-by-scene detail, or would it help more if I drafted 5–6 pages of actual screenplay format (with dialogue and stage directions) so you can see how it feels “on the page”?

The title I was thinking of was He's Back!

He’s Back! is a fantastic title — short, punchy, a little irreverent, and it has that “movie poster” energy. It also works on multiple levels:

• Literal: Jesus has returned.

• Comedic: It has the same vibe as “Guess Who’s Back” or “Look Who’s Talking” — playful, ironic.

• Provocative: It dares the audience to ask: “What if He really did?”

I could see the poster: a modern city street, everyone glued to their phones, and in the background a calm figure in robes and sandals just standing there, almost ignored. Big bold letters: HE’S BACK!

Would you like me to reframe the treatment/outline I gave you under this title, polishing it so it feels like a proper pitch package — almost like what you’d hand to a producer? Or should I jump into screenplay pages (e.g. the opening scenes written in script format with dialogue)?

You said:

Great — let’s reframe He’s Back! as a pitch package treatment, so it reads like something you’d hand to a producer or use as a foundation before diving into the screenplay draft.

He’s Back!

A modern parable in the spirit of Miracle on 34th Street

Logline

When Jesus Christ returns to Earth in a world too distracted by smartphones to notice, his miracles are blocked by man-made EMF pollution. Labeled delusional, he’s assigned to an Orthodox Jewish psychiatrist. But when a meteor triggers an EMP and restores his powers, the psychiatrist — and the world — must decide whether to believe.

Tone & Style

• Warm, witty, satirical with sincere spiritual undertones.

• Echoes Miracle on 34th Street: courtroom drama meets modern fable.

• Visual contrast between hyper-distracted modern life (screens, ads, noise) and Jesus’ calm presence.

• Satire is pointed but not mean-spirited; faith is treated respectfully.

Characters

• Jesus – Calm, compassionate, unwavering. Speaks plainly, never defensive. He insists he is who he says he is.

• Dr. Isaac Mendelson – Orthodox Jewish psychiatrist, mid-50s. Intellectual, skeptical, disciplined. Begins as Jesus’ evaluator, becomes his reluctant witness.

• Prosecutor / Judge – Represents society’s need for “proof.” Pragmatic, dismissive.

• Crowd – The world at large: social media addicts, skeptics, the spiritually hungry.

Plot Treatment

Act I – The Arrival

• Jesus appears in a bustling modern city. Tries to preach, heal, perform small miracles — nothing works.

• His words are filmed, memed, mocked online (#CrazyJesusGuy trends).

• Arrested after disrupting traffic, he’s ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluation.

Act II – The Trial of Truth

• Jesus meets Dr. Mendelson. Their sessions are the emotional core:

o On faith vs delusion: “If you are Christ, why can’t you heal?” → “Because faith has been drowned in static.”

o On technology: “Your eyes are open, but your attention is gone. You are everywhere but here.”

• A hearing is held (echo of Miracle on 34th Street). Witnesses debate whether Jesus is dangerous, delusional, or harmless eccentric.

• The public laughs, judges, or ignores him. Only Mendelson seems truly unsettled.

Act III – The Silence and the Miracle

• A meteor explodes in the atmosphere. EMP wipes out phones, grids, internet. Silence across the city.

• Jesus’ miracles return:

o He heals the sick before crowds.

o Multiplies food for the starving.

o Calms riots breaking out in blackout panic.

• Mendelson’s inner crisis: “I spent my life separating madness from reality. And now… I see the impossible.”

• Climax in candlelit courtroom: Mendelson declares, “This man is not mad.” The world, for the first time, listens.

Epilogue

• Humanity forced to reconnect without devices.

• Jesus walks into the sunrise, blending into the crowd.

• Title card: He’s Back!

Sample Dialogue

Mendelson (in session):

“You claim to be the Messiah, but you can’t even turn water into wine.”

Jesus (smiling):

“Perhaps the miracle you need is not wine, but sobriety.”

Prosecutor (in court, before the EMP):

“Sir, you cannot heal, you cannot fly, you cannot even make Wi-Fi work. What proof have you that you are Jesus Christ?”

Jesus:

“Would you believe, if I could? Or would you demand one more sign, until belief itself became impossible?”

This package frames He’s Back! as a modern parable about distraction, faith, and presence, with a structure and tone reminiscent of Miracle on 34th Street but fresh for our age.

👉 Do you want me to now expand this into screenplay pages (opening 5–6 pages, full format, with stage directions and dialogue), so you can see how it would play cinematically?

Go nuts!

Alright — let’s go full screenplay mode with the opening. I’ll give you ~6 pages’ worth (in prose here, but in standard screenplay format — sluglines, action lines, dialogue, stage direction). This will cover:

1. Opening montage of the distracted world

2. Jesus’ arrival and first failed miracle

3. Public reaction

4. Police detainment & psychiatrist introduction

He’s Back!

Written by [Your Name]

FADE IN:

EXT. CITY STREET – DAY

A cacophony of HONKING HORNS, RINGING PHONES, and BEEPING NOTIFICATIONS.

Crowds surge across intersections, eyes glued to glowing screens. No one looks up.

Billboards flash ads: “Upgrade Now!” “Stay Connected!” “Be More!”

The whole world hums with digital noise.

EXT. UNION SQUARE – DAY

On the steps of a fountain stands a MAN in plain robes and sandals. Calm, serene. His eyes carry an ancient sorrow but also warmth.

This is JESUS.

He raises his hand.

JESUS

Peace. Be still.

Nobody stops.

A HOMELESS WOMAN COUGHS violently nearby. Jesus kneels beside her, lays a hand on her shoulder. He whispers a prayer.

The coughing continues. She fumbles for her inhaler, uses it. Relief comes — from the medicine, not him.

Passersby laugh. Someone films.

TEENAGER (filming)

(laughing)

Yo, check it out! OG Jesus just got nerfed by Big Pharma!

#CrazyJesusGuy flashes on the teen’s livestream.

EXT. SAME – LATER

Jesus gathers a small group of HOMELESS MEN. He pulls a half-loaf of bread from his satchel. Holds it up.

JESUS

Father, bless this bread. Let all who hunger eat.

He breaks it, passes it around. They each take a piece.

And then… it’s gone. No multiplication. Just crumbs.

The men look disappointed. A STREET PERFORMER nearby pulls rabbits from a hat to bigger applause.

EXT. SAME – CONTINUOUS

Traffic halts as Jesus walks into the street, lifting his hands as if calming a storm. Cars screech, horns blare.

POLICE OFFICERS rush forward, grab him.

OFFICER 1

Alright, buddy, you’re causing a scene. Let’s go.

Jesus offers no resistance, smiling sadly as they cuff him.

Phones everywhere record.

CUT TO:

INT. PSYCHIATRIC OFFICE – DAY

A modest, book-lined room. A menorah sits on the shelf. No screens.

Behind a desk, mid-50s, precise, composed: DR. ISAAC MENDELSON. Orthodox beard, kippah. His manner is both skeptical and gentle.

The door opens. Guards usher Jesus in, seat him across from Mendelson.

For a moment, silence.

MENDELSON

Mr… Christ, is it?

JESUS

Yes.

MENDELSON

And you are the Son of God. Returned to Earth.

JESUS

Yes.

MENDELSON

And yet… no miracles. No signs. Only claims.

JESUS

The signs are drowned. Your world hums so loudly, you cannot hear the whisper of God.

Mendelson studies him. Not mocking, not dismissive. Intrigued.

MENDELSON

We’ll see.

FADE OUT.

TITLE CARD:

HE’S BACK!

That’s a cinematic opening 6 pages. It sets up tone (satirical but sincere), introduces both protagonists, and frames the central conflict: Jesus claims divinity, but modern noise — both literal and technological — drowns him out.

👉 Do you want me to keep building this in full screenplay draft (like 110 pages over three acts), or should I sketch out the next 5–10 key scenes in this same format so you have a roadmap?

Yes, the works!

Perfect — let’s do the works: a scene-by-scene roadmap in screenplay format, enough to cover the whole story arc. Think of it as a hybrid: not yet a full 110-page draft, but a skeleton screenplay you can expand.

He’s Back!

Screenplay Treatment in Script Format

ACT I – THE ARRIVAL

EXT. CITY STREET – DAY

The same montage we drafted: phones, ads, noise, distraction. Jesus appears, fails to perform miracles, goes viral as #CrazyJesusGuy.

INT. HOLDING CELL – NIGHT

Jesus sits serenely while a drunk rants nearby. Jesus listens with compassion; the drunk sobs in his arms. Guards roll their eyes.

INT. COURTROOM – DAY

Quick hearing. Judge orders psychiatric evaluation. Reporters whisper: “Is this another cult leader?”

INT. MENDELSON’S OFFICE – DAY

First real dialogue between Jesus and Dr. Mendelson. Mendelson probes gently, expecting delusion. Jesus answers with disarming wisdom.

MENDELSON

If you are Christ, why can’t you prove it?

JESUS

Because you demand proof, not faith.

ACT II – THE TRIAL OF TRUTH

INT. MENDELSON’S OFFICE – SERIES OF SCENES

Montage of sessions. Mendelson uses inkblots, logic puzzles, memory tests. Jesus answers in ways that unsettle him: insightful, funny, compassionate.

• RORSCHACH TEST:

MENDELSON: “What do you see?”

JESUS: “A soul looking for love.”

• MIRROR TEST:

MENDELSON: “Do you see yourself as different from other men?”

JESUS: “Every man is different. And yet every man is my brother.”

EXT. PUBLIC PARK – DAY

Jesus tries the Sermon on the Mount. Half the crowd ignores him. The other half films for TikTok. Someone shouts: “Do a miracle, bro!”

INT. COURTROOM – DAY

Public hearing. Prosecutor ridicules Jesus. Witnesses testify: “He’s harmless but delusional.” Others: “His words calmed me.”

Courtroom echoes Miracle on 34th Street.

INT. MENDELSON’S HOME – NIGHT

Mendelson discusses the case with his wife. She asks if he believes. He admits he doesn’t know anymore.

ACT III – THE MIRACLE

EXT. SKYLINE – NIGHT

Meteor streaks through the sky. BOOM. EMP blast. The city goes dark. Silence. Phones dead. Power out.

INT. COURTROOM – NIGHT (BLACKOUT)

Chaos. Candles lit. People panicking.

EXT. STREET – NIGHT

Riots break out. Looting. Jesus walks calmly through the chaos. Touches a wounded man — healed. People gasp. Word spreads like wildfire: “It’s real!”

EXT. CITY PLAZA – NIGHT

Jesus multiplies bread for the starving. Crowd eats in stunned silence. The phones can’t record; there is no proof but witness.

INT. MENDELSON’S OFFICE – NIGHT

Mendelson confronts him one last time.

MENDELSON

I’ve spent my life separating madness from truth. And now… I cannot explain you.

JESUS

Then stop explaining. Start believing.

CLIMAX

INT. COURTROOM – NIGHT

Candlelit trial. Silent crowd. Judge asks Mendelson: “Doctor, is this man sane?”

Mendelson, trembling, looks at Jesus, then at the crowd.

MENDELSON

He is not mad. He is who he says he is.

Gasps. Silence.

Jesus smiles gently.

EPILOGUE

EXT. CITY STREET – DAWN

Power still out. Families speak to each other. Neighbors share food. The city breathes.

Jesus walks into the rising sun, disappearing into the crowd.

TITLE CARD:

HE’S BACK!

NEXT STEPS

I can:

1. Expand this into a full draft screenplay (~110 pages, formatted in Final Draft style).

2. Or write extended dialogue scenes (e.g. the Rorschach test, the courtroom speeches, the EMP miracle) so you have ready-to-drop pages.

👉 Which would you like me to tackle first: a full screenplay draft (big job, but I can start chunking it scene by scene), or a set of fully written key scenes to give you dialogue and rhythm?