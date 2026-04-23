After listening to this, and watching the wonderful 1.5 hour video you sent earlier today about Heifetz's last student, interviewed by one of his own students, I decided I needed to really listen to Heifetz. I just listened to this recording - not once, but twice:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qhSxS6UnXBo
It was every bit as astonishing and miraculous the second time through as it was the first time. What struck me, immediately, and continued to strike me throughout the entire work, is Heifetz's consummate, exquisite, impeccable musicianship, in addition to his astonishingly brilliant technique. I couldn't care less about technique, in any musician, if he or she is not a supreme musician, first and foremost!
I had no idea that anyone played like this in the so-called "dark ages" of classical music performance, as I was taught at UC Berkeley to view the early part of the twentieth century. I am simply blown away with amazement. And now I know why the younger violinist in the video used the words "tornado" and "diamond" to describe Heifetz as a musician. I took note of those words when he said them. "Diamantenpracht," I said to myself. The power, splendor, and brilliance of a diamond.
Not only was Jascha Heifetz's performance phenomenal, so was Fritz Reiner's conducting of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. It's a magnificent recording, in its entirety.
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After listening to this, and watching the wonderful 1.5 hour video you sent earlier today about Heifetz's last student, interviewed by one of his own students, I decided I needed to really listen to Heifetz. I just listened to this recording - not once, but twice:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qhSxS6UnXBo
It was every bit as astonishing and miraculous the second time through as it was the first time. What struck me, immediately, and continued to strike me throughout the entire work, is Heifetz's consummate, exquisite, impeccable musicianship, in addition to his astonishingly brilliant technique. I couldn't care less about technique, in any musician, if he or she is not a supreme musician, first and foremost!
I had no idea that anyone played like this in the so-called "dark ages" of classical music performance, as I was taught at UC Berkeley to view the early part of the twentieth century. I am simply blown away with amazement. And now I know why the younger violinist in the video used the words "tornado" and "diamond" to describe Heifetz as a musician. I took note of those words when he said them. "Diamantenpracht," I said to myself. The power, splendor, and brilliance of a diamond.
Not only was Jascha Heifetz's performance phenomenal, so was Fritz Reiner's conducting of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. It's a magnificent recording, in its entirety.