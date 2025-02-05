There is no better place to have a close encounter with woo woo than the UK. The British take all things ‘paranormal’ to a whole new level. Just visit Stonehenge during the Solstice, and you’ll see the most motley, dental hygene-challenged, crew living out of vans you can imagine. Some of these Hippies look so old, they appear to predate the 60’s.

My wife, son and I visited one year and it must be experienced to be believed. One of the more entertaining scenes was true believers placing crystals on the guant stones in order to ‘charge’ them with some kind of ‘energy.’ I asked several crystal ‘chargers’ what they believed the stones did, and I got as many different answers as questions.

Whenever visiting towns in England, I always headed for the local crystal shop. The best free entertainment possible. I’ll never forget one encounter when a middle-aged man, with daughter in tow, bellied up to the counter and asked the young, blue-haired female clerk what crystals she recommended to clear his house of ghosts and whether or not one crystal would suffice or did he need one for each room?

I’ll give you one guess as to which option she recommended! ‘Oh, you definitely need a crystal in each room!’

So after telling you all this, I am now going to share what is admittedly a personal anecdote about crystals. I decided to place a small Phi pyramid carved from amethyst on a static torsion field generator.

Amethyst is a violet or purple variety of quartz, often used as a gemstone. It has been valued for centuries for its beauty and is sometimes associated with spiritual or healing properties.

