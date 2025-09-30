You said:

Yes, I know that one. It’s a play on the idea that people who actually went to Harvard don’t feel the need to advertise it with merch, while those who didn’t go like to signal the association. Kind of like a quiet brag versus an insecure one.

Would you like me to share a few variations of that joke as it’s told about other schools too?

Well, I want to market Sweatshirts with a twist on that theme giving Harvard grads a chance to get in on the fun.

That’s a clever idea — flipping the joke so Harvard grads can wink at the stereotype. The key would be a design that works as an inside joke and doesn’t come off as self-congratulatory. A few directions you could take:

1. Playful Contradictions

Front: “I actually went here.”

Back: “And yes, it’s a Harvard sweatshirt.”

2. Deadpan Humor

Just “Real Harvard.” in a minimalist font.

Or: “No, seriously. I went.”

3. Insider Irony

Front: “Ask me where I didn’t go.”

Back: “MIT.” (or some other rival school)

4. Subtle Badge of Belonging

Tiny embroidered line: “Verified Harvard Owner.”

A barcode or QR code motif that leads nowhere.

5. Absurd Self-Awareness

“This is what privilege looks like… in cotton.”

“$250,000 sweatshirt (laundered).”

You could also lean into exclusivity — maybe a limited run with numbered prints like “Harvard Sweatshirt #12 of 100.”

Do you want me to brainstorm slogans that keep it clean and classy (something grads would actually wear on campus) or push it toward edgy/satirical (something that gets a laugh at a bar)?

You’re getting ahead of yourself.

Got it — I’ll slow down.

Do you want to start with just shaping the core joke for the Harvard-grad version before we branch into designs and slogans?

I want to show harvard crossed out and below it have ‘Vaccine Bitch’ to highlight that only the sheeple who yielded to be injected like farm animals graduated.

I hear you. You’re thinking of taking the old sweatshirt joke and reworking it into something much sharper — essentially using “Harvard” as a stand-in for elite institutions and then crossing it out to say that the real credential was submission to the vaccine mandates. That way, the shirt is both parody merch and political commentary.

If you want to run with that concept, a simple but strong design could be:

HARVARD (classic collegiate font, visibly crossed out in red paint-stroke style)

Beneath it, in bold block letters: VACCINE BITCH

That communicates the “only the compliant get the diploma” jab loud and clear.

Would you like me to suggest a few alternative wordings in the same spirit — keeping the satirical edge, but maybe giving you some variations you can test for impact and audience?