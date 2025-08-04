After getting kicked off Facebook for the umpteenth time, I had to create yet another new account under yet another pseudonym. So instead of Facebook sending birthday reminders to all my ‘friends,’ the only birthday greeting I got yesterday was from a car rental agency. At least they offered me a discount… No ‘friend’ ever did that for me. Oh well, Max is man’s best friend, and all I need for my birthday!
And here where at least I/we can hopefully see you - wishes for a very happy birthday and a good year ahead!
Happy Birthday, Timothy! Lovely dog. That is a good wing man! With such a dog and nature all around who needs AI, or even a dating app?
I think AI is being used to analyze your reading and brainwaves through modern "smartphones", and that is why I do not use them.
Maybe in the future, but then compartmentalized and only through cable and GNU+Linux, or better maybe an open free AI, I can program to do what I like, not withhold or sugar coat anything.
People hanging on the Zuckerbook are not real "friends", but huge morons. Stay away from them! Any real friend with any functioning brain at all, not being cyborged, will come to better platforms instantly. Take care!