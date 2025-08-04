Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eva's avatar
Eva
24m

And here where at least I/we can hopefully see you - wishes for a very happy birthday and a good year ahead!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Martin - Vetenskapliga partiet's avatar
Martin - Vetenskapliga partiet
1h

Happy Birthday, Timothy! Lovely dog. That is a good wing man! With such a dog and nature all around who needs AI, or even a dating app?

I think AI is being used to analyze your reading and brainwaves through modern "smartphones", and that is why I do not use them.

Maybe in the future, but then compartmentalized and only through cable and GNU+Linux, or better maybe an open free AI, I can program to do what I like, not withhold or sugar coat anything.

People hanging on the Zuckerbook are not real "friends", but huge morons. Stay away from them! Any real friend with any functioning brain at all, not being cyborged, will come to better platforms instantly. Take care!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Timothy Winey
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture