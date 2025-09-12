Happy Birthday Jeffrey!
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/sep/09/epstein-50th-birthday-book-who-is-in-it-and-what-did-they-say-donald-trump-bill-clinton-peter-mandelson
https://news.sky.com/story/who-is-peter-mandelson-and-what-do-we-know-about-his-relationship-with-jeffrey-epstein-13428044
https://www.bbc.com/news/live/czewp16k6k6t
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/peter-mandelson-epstein-emails-starmer-labour-morgan-mcsweeney-latest-news-b2825171.html
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2025/sep/11/spotlight-falls-on-starmer-political-judgment-after-mandelson-sacking
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/peter-mandelson-epstein-friendship-timeline-b2824515.html
https://inews.co.uk/news/what-the-leaked-mandelson-and-epstein-emails-reveal-3911434
https://news.sky.com/story/why-did-it-take-keir-starmer-so-long-to-fire-peter-mandelson-13428674
https://news.sky.com/story/mandelson-is-never-far-from-a-scandal-and-this-time-hes-been-sacked-13428165
https://news.sky.com/story/read-peter-mandelsons-letter-to-us-embassy-staff-after-being-sacked-13428928
https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-pmqs-keir-starmer-gets-headache-as-kemi-badenoch-probes-peter-mandelson-jeffrey-epstein-ties/
https://news.sky.com/story/starmer-ousted-mandelson-quickly-but-questions-remain-about-his-political-judgement-13428934