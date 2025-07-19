Did Trump really write Epstein a birthday card or was it a Clinton forgery?

The short answer: No credible evidence suggests Bill or Hillary Clinton forged a birthday card from Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein. Here's what we know:

📰 What happened

July 2025 — The Wall Street Journal reported that among Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday messages (compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell), there was a risqué note allegedly from Trump. It featured a typewritten message within an outline of a naked woman, and the signature “Donald” placed suggestively—accompanied by the phrase: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.” YouTube+15People.com+15Sky News+15

Trump’s reaction

Trump vehemently denied authoring it:

Claimed he "never wrote a picture in my life" and accused the WSJ of publishing a “fake” story. People.comCBS News+7People.com+7Politico+7

Threatened legal action and filed a $10 billion defamation suit against Dow Jones/WSJ, Rupert Murdoch, and reporters. Reuters+3The Wall Street Journal+3The Guardian+3

He also pushed the Department of Justice, via Attorney General Pam Bondi, to declassify Epstein‑related files, possibly to discredit the WSJ’s sourcing. Politico+7The Guardian+7TIME+7

Is there reason to think it's a “Clinton forgery”?

No evidence supports any claim that the Clintons had anything to do with forging or planting the letter.

The card was reportedly part of a Maxwell‑compiled 2003 album , reviewed by investigators—not something fabricated recently or tied to Clinton allies.

Trump himself and some allies have floated conspiracy ideas, but these remain unsubstantiated rumors, with no credible backing. The Wall Street Journal+6ElHuffPost+6Los Angeles Times+6

Additional context

Trump has a documented history of doodling—he's sold sketches—and publicly auctioned cityscapes previously, which undermines his denial of ever drawing anything. People.com+1The Washington Post+1

Major outlets like Reuters, Politico, and Politico, as well as WSJ, report that there is a physical letter, though Reuters could not independently verify its authenticity at this time. YouTube+15Reuters+15Reddit+15

✅ Summary

QuestionAnswerDid Trump send Epstein a lewd birthday note?Unclear │ WSJ says yes; Trump denies.Was it forged by the Clintons?No evidence whatsoever.Who had access?Likely came from Maxwell's 2003 album, now part of DOJ’s review.What comes next?Trump has sued over defamation; DOJ records could offer more evidence.

Bottom line: There's no factual basis for the idea of a “Clinton forgery.” This appears to be a dispute over a 2003 card found in Maxwell’s collection, with Trump denying authorship and the WSJ standing by its reporting—backed up by government sources.

Did Ghislaine forge the Trump letter? By Frank Friday So, now we know why all the fury the last few days over Jeffrey Epstein and his missing or never-existing files. Somebody had leaked the contents of a 50th birthday album of letters his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell assembled for Epstein. They first needed to fan the flames inside the media to trumpet what they had, in order to make a big splash. It turns out what they had was not much. A very odd letter from Trump typed up over a female silhouette and signed, Donald. I agree with JD Vance -- the wording doesn’t sound like Trump. If DJT was going to send his swinging best buddy a birthday greeting, it would be in all caps and have a bunch of expletives. It sounds more like some middle-aged, oh-so-naughty Brit, who thinks she is a character in a Jackie Collins novel. In other words, Ghislaine Maxwell, the woman who put the album together. Possibly, she asked Trump for a greeting, and he forgot, or said something like “you just write him something” and that was it. People have been trying to mess with Trump for years over his Epstein connection. Of course, back in those days Mr. Trump was a Democrat, like Bill Clinton or Eric Swalwell, so sex scandals were no big deal. Right before last year’s election, Michael Wolff released tapes he had for a never-completed Epstein bio, with Epstein alleging some rotten sexual pranks he and Trump used to play. No one noticed. That was 30 years ago. Trump split from Epstein over his hitting on teenage girls at Mar-a-Lago or maybe over a Palm Beach real estate deal. Keep that in mind, Epstein was quite bitter with Trump when they parted company. Epstein, though he really doesn’t figure into anything Pres. Trump is doing now, is the epitome of our modern celebrity/ruling class. Sleazy people whose connections in Wall St., Hollywood and D.C. allow them to thrive, while producing nothing of value. It’s no coincidence Bill and Hilary were good friends for years as they concocted the Clinton Foundation and became filthy rich. Epstein himself built his career, not as a spy or blackmailer, but some kind of money launderer for very wealthy people around the world. He never finished college but got his first job at the exclusive Dalton School, where he was fired for inappropriate activity with the students. This got him the connections, though, to the legendary head of Bear, Stearns, Ace Greenberg. Greenberg loved to make unconventional hires, especially high IQ Jewish guys without fancy credentials, like himself. Epstein proved to be a tremendous salesman, rounding up all kinds of rich investors. He also broke SEC rules and was fired, though Greenberg kept the door open for deal-making on the side. This led to bespoke services for people like Adnan Khashoggi, the Saudi arms dealer; and the usual jet-set suspects from Ghislaine’s father, Robert Maxwell , publishing tycoon and possible double agent for the Soviets and Israelis, to several royal families in the Europe and the Middle East. Interestingly, Trump bought Khashoggi’s famous yacht back in the 1980s, but had to sell it when his casinos went bust. Epstein’s most important patron was Les Wexner, the retail billionaire. No one is quite sure what services he provided, but he had the run of Wexner’s empire. Even after his first arrest, Epstein attracted important investors, such as Leon Black, who gave him $150 million to work with. Charles Gasparino says this was legitimate -- Epstein was an idiot savant on the tax code even though he was a college dropout. This Chicago law professor says it was all due to Grantor Trusts, GRATS. I don’t buy any of this. I am a tax lawyer, and there’s nothing special about GRATS; except that you would hire a white shoe law firm to do this. Not some sleazeball who was blacklisted by the SEC, if it is on the up-and-up. I suspect Epstein was just hiding money overseas for decades. This connected him to all kinds of wealthy, powerful people, maybe foreign intel services, on occasion. Having Ghislaine constantly bringing around young party girls to socialize with clients also kept things humming. Alan Dershowitz may well be right -- there are no blackmail files and Epstein’s connections with spy agencies were limited. There’s less than meets the eye here, other than probably decades of tax evasion, which no one can prove. Right now, there are recycled reports about JP Morgan, Suspicious Activity Reports and Epstein billions. It is doubtful that so much money was needed just to pay off young girls. It is just more Epstein money laundering, and none of his clients has ever been charged. Pres. Trump did well in his first term, and he may be historically great his second term. That leaves his opponents desperate to say something, so we may never hear the end of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump. Even if it all amounts to very little. Frank Friday is an attorney in Louisville, KY. Image: Ralph Alswang, White House Related Topics: Trump, Epstein

The article by Frank Friday you've quoted is a speculative opinion piece that proposes the idea that Ghislaine Maxwell may have forged the Trump birthday letter to Epstein. Here's how that theory holds up against the known facts:

✅ What we know:

The letter in question was published by The Wall Street Journal in July 2025 and is said to be part of a 50th birthday scrapbook compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell in 2003.

It contains a typed message over a silhouette of a naked woman , signed “Donald,” and wishes Epstein “another wonderful secret” every day.

Trump has denied writing it, stating he’s “never written a picture in his life” and called the report defamatory. He’s also sued the WSJ and demanded DOJ declassification of Epstein files.

🧩 The Ghislaine Forgery Theory:

Frank Friday's argument boils down to this:

The language in the letter doesn’t sound like Trump’s usual style.

Ghislaine Maxwell may have forged or ghostwritten the letter if Trump forgot or brushed off her request.

The note's tone is more “British camp” than “Trumpian vulgarity.”

It’s a plausible theory, but purely speculative:

There's no evidence yet released showing handwriting analysis, forensic examination, or digital metadata tracing authorship to Trump or Maxwell.

Maxwell did compile the birthday book, so she had access and opportunity.

The WSJ report did not say the letter was handwritten, but described it as typewritten and signed "Donald." That makes authorship more ambiguous.

🔎 Is there precedent for Ghislaine fabricating material?

There’s no public record that Maxwell forged any documents in the past. But:

She was known to curate Epstein’s social image and manage introductions, events, and guest lists.

If she did write it herself, it's unclear whether it was intended as a joke, a placeholder, or a manipulation.

🧠 What would prove or disprove it?

To settle the authorship, investigators would need:

The original document , for forensic analysis.

Comparison of typewriter/font (if relevant) or signature verification.

Testimony from others (e.g., Epstein’s staff or Maxwell herself).

Potential metadata from scans or Maxwell’s digital archives, if available.

🤔 Bottom line:

QuestionAnswerDid Trump write the Epstein birthday letter?Unclear. WSJ says yes; Trump denies.Could Ghislaine have forged or ghostwritten it?Yes — it’s possible, but unproven.Is there hard evidence for forgery?No, not currently. The theory is speculative.Is this a Clinton forgery?No evidence connects the Clintons.

If Frank Friday is right and the letter's tone points to Maxwell, then we might be looking at a crafted PR gesture gone wrong—not a political bombshell. But unless physical evidence comes out, this will remain a matter of interpretation and plausible deniability.

Would you like a timeline or visual summary of the key figures and connections in this Epstein document drama?