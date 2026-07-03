Happy Birthday AMEXICOTimothy WineyJul 03, 2026ShareFree Citizenship for Anyone Willing to Tresspass!Timothy Winey·Jul 2Read full storyJust as I Predicted!Timothy Winey·Jul 2This was a conversation I had with ChatGPT in January of 2025. What do you think of my predictive powers now?Read full storyHappy Birthright Birthday America!Timothy Winey·Jun 30Read full storyAnti-trust Anti-justiceTimothy Winey·Jul 2When the crime pays 1,000x the fine, how can any country survive this level of corruption? Crime Pays: The Egg Bandits Made A Thousand Times the Fine They Just Paid for Price FixingRead full storyAh the Buddy System!Timothy Winey·Jul 2Remember when Lisa and Bart Simpson went missing on a school field trip due entirely to Principal Skinner’s unwavering and fatally flawed belief in the infallibility of the ‘Buddy System?’Read full storyA Republic if You Can Keep It...Timothy Winey·Jul 2A Republic if you can keep itRead full storyBreaking: Gemini Says SCOTUS Committed Treason!Timothy Winey·Jul 2Why don’t you impersonate the justices who voted to reward the crime of sneaking into America with citizenship and write their responses/rebuttals to my thesis.Read full storyPure Satanic InversionTimothy Winey·8:34 AMBrace yourself for blown circuitry.Read full storyTrump's PlantationTimothy Winey·10:57 AMGet ready to be stunned.Read full storySubject to the What?Timothy Winey·12:28 PM‘Subject to the jurisdiction thereof.’ Never has a greater lie been told in the history of lies going back to the garden of Eden.Read full storyShare