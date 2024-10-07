Share this postHang Tough! Alejandro's Thinking it Over...timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherHang Tough! Alejandro's Thinking it Over...Timothy WineyOct 07, 20243Share this postHang Tough! Alejandro's Thinking it Over...timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share3Share this postHang Tough! Alejandro's Thinking it Over...timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
Boy can you imagine what would happen if this guy was part of a Republican administration? 😜