Hallelujah indeed! Sounds like something good happened! What's the celebration about?

Trump has pledged to dissolve the US Department of Education!

ChatGPT

That's a big announcement! Trump’s pledge to dissolve the Department of Education is likely aimed at reducing federal control over education, giving more authority back to state and local governments. Supporters of this idea believe it could allow for more tailored education policies that reflect the values and needs of individual communities, while critics might worry about the potential loss of federal oversight in ensuring equal educational standards and access across states.

If he follows through, this could lead to some major changes in how education policy is shaped and funded in the U.S. How do you feel about this move?