Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Truthbird's avatar
Truthbird
2h

Excellent. Keep asking Chat for more stuff like this, especially emphasizing the lasting effects Cheney's cruel, vicious, fascistic vision and policies have had, and continue to have, all over the world. And what about those strange visions of planes flying into the twin towers, the disappeared plane that theoretically crashed in Pennsylvania, and the plane that theoretically flew into the Pentagon, but never showed up in the aftermath of the wreckage? What did Dick Cheney know about directed energy weapons, state-of-the-art masking technology for missiles, etc? We'll never know, will we?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture