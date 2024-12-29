H1B1: AKA America Last
The reason H1B1 ‘Imports’ work longer and harder without complaint is because refusing even the most unreasonable demands at work would lead to firing and concomitant deportation. In short, they are indentured servents at best, and more accurately should be characterized as slaves.
