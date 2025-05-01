Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterGrid InertiaCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreGrid InertiaTimothy WineyMay 01, 20251Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterGrid InertiaCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Sharehttps://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2025/05/nukes_renewables_and_the_european_grid_collapse.html1Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterGrid InertiaCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share
Thank you Timothy.
And, I just learned about this the other day.
https://substack.com/@antonhowes/note/c-113137247
https://www.worksinprogress.news/p/the-spanish-grid-collapse
Also, Doomberg on substack (16 months ago) ('found that out the other day, too):
https://newsletter.doomberg.com/p/inverted-priorities