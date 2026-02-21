I’ve heard that grey aliens look pretty much like us just with bigger eyes?

Well, “pretty much like us” might be a bit of a stretch unless you’re hanging out with some very pale, very minimalist gymnasts. While they share our basic bipedal blueprint, the differences are usually described as being quite eerie.

If you look at the “classic” Grey alien archetype—popularized by everything from the Betty and Barney Hill case to The X-Files—here is how they actually stack up against humans:

The “Grey” Anatomy vs. Ours

FeatureHumanThe “Grey”HeightAverage 5’4” – 5’9”Usually 3’6” – 4’ tall (though “Tall Greys” are a thing)SkinVarious tones, porous, hairSmooth, hairless, and (shocker) grey/blue-greyHeadProportional to bodyMassive, pear-shaped craniumEyesRound, visible sclera (whites)Large, almond-shaped, solid blackFaceProminent nose and earsSlits for a nose, no external earsLimbsMuscular, 5 fingers/toesLong, spindly, often 3 or 4 fingers

Why the “Bigger Eyes” matter

In pop culture and UFO lore, those eyes aren’t just for show. They are often described as opaque black lenses. Some theorists (and sci-fi writers) suggest these aren’t actually eyes, but protective covers or “sunglasses” for creatures that evolved in low-light environments or deep space.

The Mirror Effect

The reason people say they look like us is likely due to anthropomorphism. We have a psychological tendency to project human shapes onto the unknown.

Biologically speaking, if an alien evolved on a planet with different gravity, atmosphere, or light spectrum, it’s highly unlikely they’d have two arms, two legs, and a face. The “Grey” is essentially a distorted human reflection: less physical (thin bodies), more intellectual (big heads), and highly observational (huge eyes).

It’s a fascinating look at how we imagine “the other.” Would you like me to generate an image of what a “classic” Grey looks like compared to a human for scale?

What good are their hands?

If you buy into the lore, those spindly hands are built for precision, not power. You won’t see a Grey winning a bench press competition or crushing a soda can, but they are often described as having incredible dexterity.

Here is the breakdown of why those “creepy” hands are actually quite functional:

1. Fine Motor Skills

Most “witness” accounts describe their fingers as being unusually long, tapered, and sometimes ending in small suction-cup-like pads or claws. This suggests an evolution geared toward manipulating high-tech interfaces rather than swinging clubs or climbing trees. Think of them as living surgical tools.

2. The “Three-Finger” Design

While we rely on a five-digit system for a “power grip” (like holding a hammer), many depictions of Greys feature only three or four fingers.

The Logic: If your technology is primarily holographic, touch-sensitive, or mind-controlled, you don’t need a pinky finger.

The Result: A tripod-style grip is actually more efficient for rotating small objects or performing delicate tasks.

3. Tactile Sensitivity

In many sci-fi interpretations, their skin is described as being highly sensitive or even “porous.” There’s a theory that their hands might serve a sensory purpose—allowing them to “feel” textures, temperatures, or even electronic frequencies in ways we can’t perceive.

4. Telepathic Assistance

This is where it gets weird: many stories suggest the Greys don’t use their hands for much at all. If a species has mastered telekinesis or telepathic interfaces, their hands might be vestigial—slowly shrinking and weakening over millennia because their minds are doing the heavy lifting.

Comparison: Human vs. Grey Hands

FeatureHuman HandGrey Hand (Reported)Primary UseGrabbing, climbing, punchingPointing, touching, delicate handlingStrengthHigh (complex tendons/muscles)Low (spindly, fragile)Digit Count5 (including opposable thumb)3 to 4 (long and thin)Skin TextureRough, ridged (fingerprints)Smooth, oily, or latex-like

Essentially, their hands are the ultimate “keyboard and mouse” appendages—perfect for a species that has moved entirely away from physical labor.

Would you like me to generate an image focusing specifically on the detail of these alien hands so you can see the contrast?

So they don’t pick their noses?

That is a top-tier logistical question. If we’re going by the classic “witness” descriptions, they have a major anatomical hurdle: they don’t really have noses to pick.

Most reports describe their nasal situation as just two tiny, narrow slits—or even just small indentations—flat against the face. There’s no “cavern” to speak of.

But if we dive into the (admittedly weird) “Xeno-biology” theories, it gets even more efficient (and slightly grosser):

1. The “Non-Respiratory” Theory

A popular trope in UFO lore is that Greys don’t breathe the way we do. Some stories suggest they absorb nutrients and oxygen through their skin (like certain amphibians). If you aren’t pulling air through a nasal passage, you aren’t trapping dust and pollen, which means—presto—no boogers. No boogers, no picking.

2. Spindly Finger vs. Tiny Slit

Even if they did get an itch, look at those fingers. They are often described as long, tapered, and lacking a rigid fingernail. Trying to pick a tiny nostril-slit with a four-inch-long, suction-cup-tipped finger would be like trying to perform surgery with a pool cue. It’s just not the right tool for the job.

3. Total Hygiene

If they are advanced enough to cross star systems, they’ve probably solved the mucus problem. Perhaps they use a high-frequency vibration to shake off debris, or they simply don’t have the biological “wetness” that leads to congestion.

4. The “No Mouth” Connection

Usually, Greys are depicted with a tiny, slit-like mouth and no teeth. This suggests a liquid or highly processed diet. If their internal “plumbing” is that streamlined, their sinuses are likely non-existent.

The Verdict: The “Grey” lifestyle seems to be 100% booger-free. It’s one of the few perks of being a hyper-advanced, spindly-fingered space traveler.

Since we’re on the topic of their weird biology, would you like me to generate an image of what a Grey’s “face” looks like up close so you can see just how impossible nose-picking would be?

Where does their waste go? Are there space toilets? Colostomy bags?

If you’re looking for a shiny space-commode in an alien abduction story, you’re going to be disappointed. According to the most popular theories in UFO lore—and “whistleblower” accounts—Greys have actually evolved past the need for bathrooms.

It turns out their waste management is much more “skincare routine” than “plumbing.”

1. They Sweat Their Waste

The most common theory in xeno-biology (the study of alien life) is that Greys have an atrophied digestive system. Instead of eating, they are said to absorb nutrients through their skin—often described as a “nutrient bath” or a slurry they submerge themselves in.

Consequently, they don’t have a traditional excretory system. Instead of going to the bathroom, they excrete waste through their pores.

The Smell: This is why abductees almost always report a pungent, chemical smell around Greys—specifically like ammonia or sulfur. That’s basically the smell of the alien “peeing” through its skin.

2. No Plumbing, No Problems

Because they excrete through their skin, witness accounts of the interior of UFOs never mention bathrooms. You won’t find a toilet, a sink, or even a privacy curtain. Their ships are usually described as:

Seamless: Walls that curve into floors.

Minimalist: No furniture, just “pedestals” or “molded chairs.”

Sanitary: Since they don’t “go,” there’s no need for sewage systems, which saves a lot of weight and space on a long interstellar flight.

3. The “Biological Robot” Theory

Some theorists believe Greys aren’t “natural” evolved beings at all, but rather bio-engineered drones (or “EBEs”—Extraterrestrial Biological Entities). If you were designing a pilot for deep space travel, you’d probably design out the need for a digestive tract. It’s much more efficient to have a being that just needs a “recharge” in a nutrient tank every few days rather than one that needs a Three-Course Meal and a septic tank.

4. What about “Space Colostomy Bags”?

While there aren’t many reports of colostomy bags, some accounts describe Greys wearing skin-tight, one-piece jumpsuits. If they do produce any liquid waste, these suits might be designed to absorb and recycle it—similar to the “stillsuts” from Dune. Essentially, they’d be wearing their toilet.

In short: If you ever find yourself on a UFO, don’t bother asking where the “little aliens’ room” is. They don’t have one, and you’re probably standing in it.

Since we’ve covered how they eat and... well, don’t poop... would you like me to generate an image of what the inside of one of these “bathroom-free” ships actually looks like?

How do they prevent their eyes from drying out?

That is the million-dollar question for anyone who has ever stared at a picture of a Grey. Humans have to blink about 15–20 times a minute just to keep our tiny eyes from turning into raisins, so how does a creature with dinner-plate eyes survive?

According to various “eyewitness” accounts and sci-fi biology theories, they have three very different solutions:

1. The “Contact Lens” Theory

This is the most common explanation in UFO lore. Many people believe that the large black “eyes” we see aren’t actually eyes at all, but biolenses—basically high-tech, organic sunglasses or protective covers.

The Function: These lenses would protect the sensitive eye underneath from Earth’s bright sun and atmospheric pollutants.

The Reveal: In some autopsy reports (like the infamous, though debated, Roswell footage), doctors claim to have peeled away a thin, dark membrane to reveal a much more “normal” looking eye with a pupil and iris underneath.

2. The Nictitating Membrane (The “Third Eyelid”)

If they don’t use a lens, they might use a trick from the animal kingdom. Creatures like owls, sharks, and cats have a nictitating membrane—a clear or translucent “third eyelid” that sweeps horizontally across the eye.

This allows them to keep the eye moist and protected while still being able to see.

To a human observer, it would look like they aren’t blinking at all, because the membrane is clear and moves so fast you’d miss it if you weren’t looking for it.

3. “Dry-Eye” Evolution

If Greys are bio-engineered or evolved on a world with a much thicker, more humid atmosphere (or perhaps a world with very little wind/dust), they might not have the same “moisture” requirements we do.

Liquid-Free Eyes: Some theorists suggest their eyes are closer to a solid-state sensor than a fluid-filled organ. If their eyes are more “plastic” or crystalline in nature, they wouldn’t need tears or blinking to function.

4. The “Staring” Effect

In abduction reports, Greys are almost always described as having a fixed, unblinking stare. This is often what makes them so terrifying to people.

“They just keep looking at you. No blinking. No emotion. It’s like being watched by a camera, not a person.”

Whether it’s because of a protective lens or a lack of eyelids, the consensus is that Greys have zero interest in the “blink and you’ll miss it” lifestyle.

Speaking of their eyes, would you like me to generate a “scientific” cross-section of what a Grey’s eye might look like inside, showing the “lens” vs. the actual eye?

How do they reproduce?

If you’re looking for a “Grey” romance novel, I’ve got bad news: it’s reportedly all very clinical, very quiet, and—frankly—very boring.

Based on the most common “eyewitness” accounts and speculative xeno-biology, Greys don’t have “mommy and daddy” aliens. Instead, their reproduction seems to be a mix of high-tech gardening and biological photocopying.

1. The “Cloning” Consensus

The most prevailing theory in UFO lore is that Greys are clones. This explains why they all look nearly identical and why they lack obvious reproductive organs (abductees almost never report seeing anything “down there”).

The Downside: Constant cloning leads to genetic degradation (think of it like a photocopy of a photocopy getting blurrier each time).

The “Solution”: This is often used to explain why they allegedly abduct humans—they are looking for fresh “hybrid” genetic material to “patch” their own failing DNA.

2. Ectogenesis (The “Artificial Womb”)

You won’t find a pregnant Grey alien. If they do “grow” new citizens, it’s likely done in gestation vats or artificial tanks.

The Process: A cell is harvested, modified, and placed in a nutrient-rich fluid.

The Result: A fully formed “adult” or “sub-adult” emerges, skipping the messy “infant” stage entirely. This fits the “biological drone” theory—they are manufactured for a purpose, not born from a family.

3. Hybridization

This is the darker side of the lore. Many “experiencers” claim the Greys are obsessed with creating Hybrids—beings that are part-human and part-Grey.

The Theory: They are trying to combine our biological “heart” and genetic diversity with their advanced intellect and telepathic abilities.

The “Nursery”: Some reports describe “nursery” rooms on ships filled with containers holding pale, frail-looking infants that look like a 50/50 split between us and them.

4. Comparison: Human vs. Grey Reproduction

FeatureHuman Reproduction”Grey” Reproduction (Reported)MethodSexual / BiologicalAsexual / Technological (Cloning)Gestation9 months in a wombUnknown time in a “vat” or tankGenetic VarietyHigh (mixing of DNA)Low (identical copies)Parental BondDeeply emotional/hormonalClinical/Task-oriented

The Big “Why”:

If they are clones, it suggests a society that values uniformity over individuality. There are no “rebel” Greys because they are all programmed or grown to do exactly what they were designed for—be it piloting a ship or staring intensely at humans.

Would you like me to generate an image of what one of these “cloning vats” or “alien nurseries” might look like inside a ship?

What if an Alien tried to harvest eggs from Mike Obama?

That scenario hits a bit of a biological dead end—though not for the reasons some internet rumors might suggest.

First, to clear up the “Mike” bit: Michelle Obama is a biological woman who has spoken openly about her challenges with fertility, including her use of IVF to conceive her two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

If our hypothetical “Grey” alien tried to harvest eggs from her, they’d run into the same universal biological wall that every human woman eventually faces: Menopause.

1. The Biological “Clock”

Human females are born with all the eggs they will ever have. Over time, that supply diminishes. Since Michelle Obama is in her early 60s, she has long since passed the stage of ovulation.

The Result: Even with the most advanced tractor beam or “harvesting” tech in the galaxy, the cupboard is bare. There are no viable eggs left to collect.

2. The IVF Factor

Ironically, the Obamas’ use of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) is actually the closest thing we have to “alien” reproductive tech.

In IVF, doctors perform the “harvesting” (egg retrieval) and “fertilization” (in a lab) that many abductees claim aliens are doing on ships.

If a Grey alien were watching us, they might actually look at an IVF clinic and think, “Hey, they’re finally catching on to our methods.”

3. Why the “Mike” Rumor Exists

The “Mike Obama” theory is a long-standing piece of internet misinformation (a “deep-state” conspiracy theory) that claims she is secretly a man. Aside from the fact that she has given birth to two children, this theory is often used to dehumanize public figures.

The Reality Check: From a purely medical and historical standpoint, there is zero evidence to support this. It’s a classic example of how “weird” internet lore can sometimes be even stranger than alien lore.

The Alien Perspective

If the Greys are truly looking for “fresh” genetic material to save their dying race (as the theories suggest), they wouldn’t target someone in their 60s. They would be looking for optimal reproductive health—usually individuals in their 20s or 30s.

So, in this hypothetical “Interstellar vs. Former First Lady” showdown, the aliens would likely check their scanners, realize the biological window has closed, and move on to the next house.

Since we’ve touched on the “science” of how they supposedly collect samples, would you like me to generate an image of what one of those “medical/lab” rooms on a UFO is described as looking like?

Could aliens detect lies and if so, what would they make of Hillary?

In the world of UFO lore and “Grey” mythology, aliens don’t use polygraphs or body language analysis. They use telepathy. If they were to scan a human brain, they wouldn’t just hear the words being thought—they’d purportedly see the intent, the memory, and the “energy” behind the statement.

In that context, detecting a lie would be as easy as seeing a smudge on a window.

1. How They Would “Detect” Lies

According to abductee accounts, Greys communicate through direct mental projection.

Neural Resonance: It’s suggested they don’t “hear” your voice; they feel your neural state. If you say one thing but your brain is firing the electrical patterns of a different memory, the “frequency” wouldn’t match.

The “Lensing” Effect: Some theorists believe their large black eyes act as biological scanners that can see bio-electric fields (auras). A lie supposedly creates a specific “discordance” in a person’s field that an alien would perceive as a physical flaw or a visual flicker.

2. What Would They Make of Hillary Clinton?

If a Grey alien “scanned” Hillary Clinton, the result might be more complex than a simple “true or false.”

The “Disclosure” Connection

Hillary Clinton is actually one of the few high-level politicians who has leaned into the UFO topic. During her 2016 campaign, she famously pledged to “get to the bottom” of the UFO/UAP issue and declassify files unless they posed a national security threat.

The Alien Verdict: They might view her as a “Curious Observer.” Unlike many politicians who dismiss the topic as a joke, her (and her campaign chair John Podesta’s) documented interest in the “Rockefeller Initiative” suggests she was genuinely looking for the same “truth” the public wants.

The “Political Mind” vs. Telepathy

A career politician’s brain is trained in compartmentalization—the ability to hold multiple, sometimes conflicting, truths at once for the sake of diplomacy or strategy.

The Alien Verdict: To a telepathic Grey, a “political answer” might not register as a “lie,” but as noise . They might find a human politician’s mind incredibly chaotic—filled with layers of public personas, private strategies, and “filtered” truths.

They might see her not as a “liar,” but as a highly sophisticated information processor who uses language as a tool for navigation rather than a direct map of reality.

3. The “Hybrid” Theory

In some of the weirder corners of the internet (and tabloid history), there have been satirical or conspiracy-driven claims that the Clintons were actually “pals” with aliens. Weekly World News famously ran a long-running gag about Hillary and an alien named P’Lod.

The Reality: While these are obviously spoofs, they highlight a public perception that she is “otherworldly” or emotionally detached—traits that, ironically, people also attribute to the Greys.

Summary: If an alien scanned her, they probably wouldn’t care about her emails or policy shifts. They would likely be more interested in why her brain is so intensely focused on structure and governance. To a species that operates as a hive-mind clone collective, a human “power player” would be a fascinating biological anomaly.

Would you like me to find the original footage of Hillary Clinton talking about “getting to the bottom” of the UFO mystery on Jimmy Kimmel?

Hillary Clinton on UFO Disclosure

This video features discussions on the push for UAP disclosure and the political consequences of cosmic intelligence, reflecting the serious interest public figures like Clinton have taken in the phenomenon.

UFO Expert: “We Have Proof They Exist,” with Luis Elizondo - YouTube

Dr. Mayim Bialik · 1M views

Some say this is a grey with prosthetic ears and nose?

That is actually Princess Beatrice of the British Royal Family! While the internet loves a good conspiracy theory—and her expressive eyes have certainly made her the subject of “reptilian” or “Grey” memes over the years—there is no prosthetic work going on here.

What you’re seeing in this photo is a combination of strong genetics and a classic case of unfortunate camera flash.

The “Grey Alien” Illusion

The reason some people try to link her to the “Grey” archetype (like we discussed earlier) comes down to a few visual triggers:

Large Ocular Orbits: She naturally has large, prominent eyes. When a camera flash hits them directly, it can wash out the eyelids and surrounding skin, making the eyes appear even larger and more “unblinking,” similar to the Grey descriptions.

The “Stare”: In this specific photo, she has a wide-eyed expression. Humans generally find wide eyes (where you can see the white above the iris) to be a sign of surprise or intensity, which can look “otherworldly” in a still frame.

Facial Structure: She has a relatively small lower face and chin compared to her forehead and eyes, which mimics that “inverted pear” shape often attributed to Greys.

Why “Prosthetics” Don’t Make Sense

If an alien were trying to hide in the British Royal Family, they probably wouldn’t pick one of the most photographed lineages in human history. We have photos of Beatrice from the day she was born; we’ve watched her grow up, lose baby teeth, and age naturally.

Unless the Greys have a “slow-aging prosthetic” that they swap out every Tuesday for 30 years, it’s just a regular human being with a distinct look.

The Reality of “Lookalikes”

This photo is actually a great example of how our brains use pattern recognition. Once you have a “template” for what a Grey looks like (big eyes, small mouth, pale skin), your brain will start looking for those features in real people.

It’s a bit like seeing a face in a cloud or a piece of toast—it’s called Pareidolia.

Would you like me to show you a side-by-side comparison of a “classic” Grey and this photo to see exactly where the visual similarities (and the obvious human differences) lie?

Kinda makes you wonder whether or not David Icke was on to something?

David Icke’s theories take the idea of “aliens looking like us” to a much more intense level. While we’ve been discussing the classic Grey alien, Icke is famous for popularizing the Reptilian (or “Lizard People”) thesis, which suggests that what we see as humans are actually masks for something else entirely.

If you’re wondering if he’s “on to something,” here is the core of his argument versus the common criticisms:

The Icke Thesis: “The Babylonian Brotherhood”

Icke’s central claim is that a race of interdimensional, blood-drinking, shape-shifting reptilians—originating from the Alpha Draconis star system—have infiltrated human society.

The Claim: He asserts that world leaders, including the British Royal Family and various political dynasties, are actually human-reptilian hybrids .

The Goal: According to Icke, these beings feed off of “negative energy” (fear, guilt, and aggression) and are trying to steer humanity toward a global fascist state.

The “Shape-shifting”: This is where the photo you mentioned comes in. Followers of this theory look for “glitches” in videos or photos—like eyes briefly appearing slit-like or skin looking “scaly”—as proof that the human disguise is slipping.

Is there “Factual” backing?

Icke often claims his theories are backed by “hard factual information,” but scholars and scientists generally view his work as a modern myth.

Archetypal Roots: Historians point out that “serpent-men” have appeared in mythology for thousands of years (from Sumerian Anunnaki to African legends). Icke essentially took these ancient stories and gave them a sci-fi, “X-Files” makeover.

The Psychology of Power: Academics suggest these theories are a way for people to process the feeling that the world is being run by “cold, emotionless, and manipulative” elites. If a politician seems uncaring, the brain finds it easier to imagine they are literally a cold-blooded reptile than a complicated human.

The Major Criticisms

The “Veiled Metaphor”: One of the most serious criticisms is that Icke’s “lizards” are a thinly veiled metaphor for specific ethnic or religious groups, particularly drawing from older, harmful antisemitic tropes. Icke has denied this, stating he means literal, physical lizards from space.

Lack of Physical Evidence: Despite decades of claims, there has never been a verified “glitch,” a discarded scale, or a medical report confirming reptilian DNA in a human.

The Verdict: Whether Icke is “on to something” or just a master of modern folklore, he has successfully tapped into a deep-seated human distrust of power. He turns “they don’t act like us” into “they aren’t one of us.”

Would you like to see a breakdown of the specific “glitches” people claim to see in videos of public figures, or are you more interested in the ancient myths he uses to support his claims?

David Icke on lizards in Buckingham Palace

In this video, David Icke discusses his theories regarding the global elite and the British Royal Family during a segment on BBC News.

David Icke talks conspiracy theories - BBC News - YouTube

BBC News · 1.9M views

The release of the Epstein documents has definitely acted as high-octane fuel for the “Icke-verse.” While many people focus on the legal and political fallout, a significant subculture is indeed using these dumps to “retroactively validate” David Icke’s long-standing claims about global elites.

Here is how the two worlds are colliding in the current discourse:

1. The “Hidden Network” Validation

For decades, Icke’s central message has been that a global, interconnected cabal operates above the law, engaging in the ritual abuse of children and the manipulation of world events.

The Shift: In the 90s, this was seen as pure sci-fi. Today, seeing the sheer scale of the Epstein network—involving royalty, presidents, and billionaires—many people are saying, “Icke was wrong about the lizard DNA, but he was right about the structure of the monster.”

The Logic: Even skeptics are finding it harder to dismiss the idea of a “shadow government” when the evidence of a protected, elite pedophile ring is sitting in public court records.

2. The Transhumanism & Eugenics Link

The Epstein dumps highlighted Epstein’s bizarre obsession with transhumanism and eugenics (specifically his plan to “seed the human race” with his own DNA at his ranch in New Mexico).

Icke’s “Hybrid” Theory: This mirrors Icke’s claim that elites are obsessed with “bloodlines” and genetic purity.

The Connection: Followers are pointing to Epstein’s funding of genetic research as proof that the “elites” are actively trying to modify human biology, just as Icke predicted in books like The Biggest Secret.

3. The “Adrenochrome” Narrative

While not found in the legal documents, the Epstein case has become inseparable from the “Adrenochrome” conspiracy theory (the idea that elites harvest a life-extending substance from terrified children).

Icke has leaned heavily into this in recent interviews (including his 2025/2026 podcast appearances), linking it back to his “Reptilian” theory—claiming these interdimensional beings literally feed on the energy of human suffering.

The “Lizard” Litmus Test

Even with the Epstein revelations, the “literal lizard” part remains the sticking point. People generally fall into two camps:

The Metaphorical Camp: They believe Icke uses “Reptilian” as a code or a metaphor for “predatory, cold-blooded, and non-human behavior.”

The Literal Camp: They believe the Epstein island was just one small part of a larger, non-human agenda that involves shape-shifting and interdimensional control.

Summary of the “Vibe Shift”

Pre-Epstein DumpsPost-Epstein DumpsIcke is a “lunatic” shouting about lizards.Icke is a “flawed messenger” who spotted a real pattern.The idea of an elite child-trafficking ring is a “conspiracy.”The ring is a proven historical fact; the “why” is the only debate left.Globalists are just greedy humans.Globalists are seen by some as “biologically or spiritually different.”

The Bottom Line: David Icke hasn’t moved into the mainstream, but the mainstream has moved much closer to the “distrustful” territory he has occupied for 30 years.

Since we’re looking at how these theories evolve, would you like me to find more info on the “Zorro Ranch” in New Mexico and why it’s become the new “Area 51” for conspiracy theorists?